Men’s and women’s semi-finals set at Australian Open

The possibility of an all-Williams women’s final and a battle of the gladiators to decide the men’s title both remain alive following the completion of the bottom half quarter-finals last night.

Twenty-four hours after Venus Williams advanced to the semi-finals for the first time since 2003 by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets, younger sister Serena did her end of the bargain, ending Johanna Konta’s Open hopes with a straight sets victory to advance to her tenth consecutive major semi-final.

Williams was faced with arguably her toughest task yet as far as her opponent’s ranking was concerned, and after a tight opening to the match, the American broke twice to take the opening set 6-2.

This ended a run of 18 consecutive sets won by Konta after she had won her last nine matches in straight sets, including the first five on her way to the Sydney title nearly a fortnight ago.

Below is a tweet of the GWS Giants AFL players cheering on Konta (who is the sister-in-law of ruckman Shane Mumford) during a break in training.

The Brit would show some fight in the second set, breaking early for a 3-1 lead, but that’s where her resistance would end as Serena won the final five games of the match without reply to complete her fifth consecutive straight-sets victory.

Ominously, the previous seven times Serena had reached the semi-finals, each time she went to reach the final, losing only to Angelique Kerber in last year’s decider and thus ending her perfect record in Australian Open finals.

Standing in the way of her and an eighth final at Melbourne Park is the fairytale that keeps on giving in Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who defeated fifth seed Karolina Pliskova in the earlier quarter-final.

The Czech, who started this season with victory at the Brisbane International, dropped the opening set and then went down a break early in the second, but would rally to win it and thus take the match to a one-set shootout.

Both players would repeatedly break each other in the third set until Lucic-Baroni, who prior to this year hadn’t won a match at Melbourne Park since 1998, broke in the ninth game to gain the advantage.

She then served out to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory, advancing to her first Grand Slam semi-final since her run to the final four as a 17-year-old all the way back at Wimbledon in 1999, where she lost to Steffi Graf.

As a result of her run to the final four, Lucic-Baroni, at the ripe old age of 34, will crack the top 30 of the WTA rankings for the first time when they are updated following the conclusion of the tournament.

Her previous career-high ranking of 32 was achieved in May 1998, and as such she has never been seeded at any Grand Slam tournament.

If she can continue to build some excellent form from now until the French Open, then there is every chance she could be seeded at Roland Garros in May.

By contrast, former world number one Ana Ivanovic retired a month ago aged 29; she topped the rankings for the first time upon winning the French Open in June 2008 aged 20 years and seven months.

Lucic-Baroni was clearly emotional as the reality of her achievements hit her.

“I know this means a lot to any player to reach the semis, but for me it is overwhelming,” she told Channel Seven’s Sam Smith on the court.

Her career went off the rails in the mid-noughties, and between 2004 and 2009 did not contest a single major as she battled abuse from her father, as well as other personal and financial problems.

An unlikely victory over Serena Williams, in what will be the pair’s first meeting since the American’s debut appearance at Wimbledon in 1998, in the semi-finals will also mean as much for the Croat.

However, it’s the 22-times major champion who will start as the prohibitive favourite as she continues her bid to regain the world number one ranking from dethroned Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber.

Despite her loss, Karolina Pliskova will reach a career-high ranking of world number three when the rankings are updated on Monday morning.

The other women’s semi-final will see Venus Williams battle Coco Vandeweghe, thus guaranteeing an American in Saturday night’s women’s final.

Should both Williams sisters win their respective semi-finals, it would set up their first final at the Australian Open since 2003, first at any major since Wimbledon in 2009 and ninth major final anywhere.

Moreover, it would be the first all-American final at Melbourne Park since 2005, when Serena Williams came from a set down to defeat then-world number one Lindsay Davenport.

On the men’s side of things, the possibility of a Federer versus Nadal final remains alive following Rafael Nadal’s straight-sets victory over Milos Raonic in the last of the men’s quarter-finals.

The Spaniard broke in the seventh game en route to taking the opening set 6-4, but would be tested for most of the rest of the match, being taken to a tiebreak in the second.

Raonic held several set points in the breaker, but a double-fault on one of them would swing the match Nadal’s way. He then took the tiebreak against the Canadian’s serve, giving him the advantage of serving first in the third set.

Neither player could force a break point in the third set until Nadal earned three match points on Raonic’s serve in the tenth game. An error from last year’s semi-finalist would end the contest after nearly three hours.

Nadal, the 2009 champion, now goes on to face Grigor Dimitrov in the final four after the Bulgarian had it much easier in his quarter-final tie against David Goffin, dropping just nine games in his straight-sets victory.

Before that, tonight’s first men’s semi-final will see Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka put their friendship aside as both men bid for a place in the 2017 Australian Open men’s final.

Federer is seeking to reach his first final at Melbourne Park since 2010, and his sixth overall. He is 4-1 in this category, with his only defeat coming when he lost to Rafael Nadal in that epic 2009 decider.

Meanwhile, Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, is looking to reach his second Australian Open final and fourth major final overall.

He has reached the final at the French and US Opens in 2015 and 2016 respectively, beating Novak Djokovic in four sets on both occasions, but has never reached the final, let alone the semi-finals, at Wimbledon (his best result at the All England Club was reaching the quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015).

Should Federer and Nadal both win their respective semi-finals, it would set up the first Australian Open final between the pair since that aforementioned epic in 2009, first at any major since the 2011 French Open and ninth major final anywhere.

It would also mark just the second major (after Wimbledon in 2008) in which the men’s and women’s finals feature Federer, Nadal and the Williams sisters. On that occasion, Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams won.

Another possibility is that the final could be contested by Wawrinka and Nadal, which would give the Spaniard a chance to settle a score of sorts after the 31-year-old defeated him in the 2014 decider when history was on the line.

Nadal was, at the time, going for a double career Grand Slam, and had never dropped a set in 13 previous meetings against Wawrinka, however, the Lausanne native would break the duck when it mattered most to win his first major title.

It is also possible that the final could pit Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov up against each other.

Dimitrov, who is into his second Grand Slam semi-final after previously getting that far at Wimbledon in 2014, has been described as “Baby Fed” due to the striking similarities between his game style and that of Federer’s.

However, the Bulgarian has in recent times attempted to shed that title and has asked his fans to appreciate him for the way he plays, not how similar his game style is to Federer’s.

If that final eventuates, their contrasting game styles would well and truly be put to the test, and the critics can have their say on who plays the game more beautifully.

And so, the stage is set for an exciting finish to the 2017 Australian Open. Who is your tip to reach the final and win it all?

Matches to watch on Day 11

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 2:00pm

[13] Venus Williams (USA) versus Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) versus [2] Serena Williams (USA)

Not before 7:30pm

[17] Roger Federer (SUI) versus [4] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)