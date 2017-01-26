New Zealand Breakers vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores

It’s crunch time in the NBL with only three rounds to go, and the 17th tips off with the in-form New Zealand Breakers hosting the struggling, but still in with a chance Cairns Taipans. Join The Roar for live scores from 5:30pm (AEDT).

In another sign of exactly how close the NBL is, even at the back end of the season the Breakers have gone from the bottom to the top with a nice little run of form to save their season, winning four straight.

After being blown out by the Adelaide 36ers three weeks ago, they have come back strongly and defeated the Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets, Illawarra Hawks and more importantly the Perth Wildcats in their last start.

All of those victories have been fairly comfortable, and it’s been new import Kevin Dillard who has given them a massive boost. Many new point guards either struggle, or get absolutely destroyed on their first attempt at getting around Damian Martin, but there has been none of those signs for the Dillard.

With Kirk Penney and others adding plenty to their offence, and the club showing a new level of energy on the defensive end, they have risen to third and are looking the goods for yet another finals run.

For the Taipans, things are starting to get desperate and a trip to New Zealand will see a game on conflicting styles as they try to grind out a victory.

The one advantage for the seventh-placed Cairns is that they have a stack of games up their sleeve with six to play. Of course, the disadvantage of that is if they were to win five or six to make the playoffs, they would arrive there exhausted, if in good form.

Cairns come into this match on the back of a win against the Illawarra Hawks, but as has been the case all season they have struggled for consistency, their defence first style not always working the club dropping four of their last seven.

While that’s not dreadful, the Taipans are trying to rise from the obscurity of the bottom of the table and in such a close league, it seems 50 per cent is the minimum winning percentage.

Prediction

At home and in form, the Breakers will shoot the Taipans straight out of the building for the club to be hanging to their finals chances by a thread.

Breakers by 5.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 5:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your comments throughout the course of the coverage.