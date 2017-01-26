NRL set to ban phones from dressing rooms

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

The NRL are set to approve a mobile phone ban in dressing rooms to combat concerns over potential player contact with gamblers and betting agencies.

It comes following controversy about the broadcast of live footage showing injured players using mobiles during games.

AAP understands that the ban will be tabled when the Australian Rugby League Commission meets on January 31.

While the use of mobiles in dressing rooms may well be innocent – for example, an injured may be contacting family to allay concerns – the perception has been an ongoing problem for the code.

Club doctors, football managers and two other designated personnel would be exempt from the proposed ban.