Roger Federer through to Australian Open final in five sets

Roger Federer has qualified for his sixth Australian Open final in an epic five-set victory over Stan Wawrinka, taking the match 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

There was some brilliant tennis played throughout the match, with Federer being strong from the net and generally having a little more variety in his offence to get the job done in the fifth set.

The first set was undoubtedly the best of the match, taking about 50 minutes to complete. Both players were able to survive through some opportunities, before Federer picked up the break on Wawrinka’s final service game of the set.

To win the match though, Federer needed a sizeable reversal of momentum with Wawrinka rolling through the third and fourth sets after an injury timeout.

With Federer controlling the second set, taking it 6-3, it was surprising to see Wawrinka get back into the match so quickly, but it was a similar scenario at the end of the fourth, Federer suddenly springing to life after an injury timeout of his own.

Essentially, Federer seemed to drop off in concentration during the third set, making a number of uncharacteristic errors. While there were moments where Federer seemed to get back in the match, Wawrinka took the upper hand and dominated to the end of the fourth set.

After struggling to find the range on his backhand early in the match, Wawrinka made a massive attempt to shorten the points, either attacking the serve of Federer or getting a one-two punch on his own, and it led to a double break in the third set.

Even the fifth set wasn’t all Federer’s own way, with the 17th seed having to survive two break points in the early games, Wawrinka looking on top.

After Federer had survived twice though, Wawrinka struggled through his service game before double faulting to hand Federer the break, and ultimately the match.

It continues Federer’s unbeaten streak at the Australian Open after winning the first two sets.

Federer now goes on to play the winner of Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov, who play the second semi-final on Friday night.

Match Statistics

Match duration: 3 hours and 4 minutes

Aces: Federer (11), Wawrinka (10)

Double faults: Federer (3), Wawrinka (2)

First serves in: Federer (86/143), Wawrinka (89/135)

Points won on first serve: Federer (62/86), Wawrinka (56/89)

Points won on second serve: Federer (33/57), Wawrinka (32/46)

Net points won: Federer (34/50), Wawrinka (11/27)

Break points won: Federer (4/9), Wawrinka (4/12)

Winners: Federer (47), Wawrinka (45)

Unforced errors: Federer (50), Wawrinka (35)

Total points won: Federer (142), Wawrinka (136)

Final score

Roger Federer 7 6 1 4 6

Stan Wawrinka 5 3 6 6 3