Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

It’s an all-Swiss showdown on Australia Day in the semi-finals of the Australian Open as Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka square off for a place in the final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The Australian Open has seen the clock wound back a decade this year, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both through to the semi-finals.

Federer has come from the position of 17th seed and after beating a pair of qualifiers in Jurgen Melzer and Noah Rubin pretty comfortably, he got the better of Tomas Berdych in a dominating straight sets effort.

From there, it was on to play Japanese fifth seed, with Federer getting over the line again, looking like he did in his prime with a range of offence leaving Nishikori hapless in the fifth set after dropping the second and third in just an hour combined.

Federer’s quarter-final effort was the best of the lot as he disposed of Mischa Zverev in just under an hour and a half, taking the first set in a staggering 20 minutes of tennis. His forehand was absolutely on fire, hitting incredible passing shots left, right and centre while using the net with brilliance.

Wawrinka, on the other hand has looked a little flat throughout the tournament so far, with his backhand not really firing. It’s seemed as though Wawrinka has just gone through the motions to make the semi-finals, which is scary in itself.

After a semi-final exit in Brisbane, Wawrinka was pushed all the way to five sets in the first round by the dangerous Martin Klizan, but has only dropped a single set since despite playing five tie-breakers.

His quarter-final victory against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was a very tame performance, and while he hit the odd backhand, he just ground away until Tsonga was eventually knocked out – simply put, he has to produce more to beat the Fed Express.

The pair have a long history, but none much of it is good for Stan the man. Federer has won 20 out of 23 meetings, and even though Wawrinka has come into his prime, he has only won two of their last seven and never beaten Federer on anything other than clay court.

That makes for grim reading if you are Wawrinka. While there is no question he will fight, Federer’s wide range makes him close to the complete player, and on the faster courts he takes a huge advantage into this match.

The winner will advance to the Australian Open final, taking on the winner of Friday’s second semi-final played between Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov.

Prediction

This is going to be a cracking match, but Wawrinka’s form is worrying. Playing Federer will bring something near the best out of him, but it won’t be enough, no matter how much he fights to stay in it. Federer will advance to yet another grand slam final.

Federer in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of what should be an epic encounter from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.