Super Rugby 2017 preview – Australian conference

After the disappointment of 2016 when only one team made it through to the quarter-finals, the Australian teams will look for a vast improvement in the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Below, I take a look at how things may shape up.

Brumbies

Last year – Quarter-finals

Key player – Scott Fardy

It looks like it will be a very interesting year for the men from the capital. As with the Crusaders a couple of seasons ago, there has been a changing of the guard at the Brumbies. Australian captain Stephen Moore has left for the Reds, David Pocock is taking a sabbatical, Matt Toomua is in the UK, and Joe Tomane has gone to France.

That is a lot of experience leaving the club.

The Brumbies are traditionally a forward dominated team and this season will be no different. Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa and Ben Alexander in the front row and Rory Arnold and Sam Carter are going to really have to front up, meaning coach Stephen Larkham will really want to avoid injuries to those key players.

A lot of eyes will be on Scott Fardy who will have to fill the considerable Pocock void, a role he has played very well when Pocock was injured, but can he do it for a full season?

The loss of Tomane and Toomua has taken away a lot of strike power in the back line. Young guns Nigel Ah Wong, Aidan Toua and James Dargaville are being looked to as the next generation.

Don’t be surprised if this season is one where the Brumbies struggle slightly.

Prediction: 10th

Waratahs

2016 – 10th

Key player – Israel Folau



Last season was not acceptable for the Waratahs. A 10th place finish with the excitement they had behind their scrum did not go down well in Sydney.

The return of Sekope Kepu is a great signing to strengthen the scrum. It will be strange to see Tatafu Polota-Nau in another team’s shirt but Tolu Latu is a more than able replacement. The only high-profile departure from the back line is Kurtley Beale, who has joined Wasps in the UK, but with his injury last season they had prepared for this. With the current Australian halfbacks and the try-scoring machine Israel Folau, the Waratahs will be a strong attacking force.

But they must be more consistent.

Last season, they put the Chiefs to the sword in Sydney, scoring 45 points. Yet, losses to the Melbourne Rebels and home and away to the Brumbies have to be addressed.

They need to turn the Sydney Football Stadium into the fortress it was when they won the tournament in 2014. If they can do that, then they can really make waves this season.

Prediction: Semi-finals

Melbourne Rebels

Last season – 12th

Key player – Sean McMahon

The Rebels took a big stride forward in 2016, with a franchise-high seven wins. They have gone away from their initial business model of trying to sign a rugby superstar, and have been building a team around a couple of outstanding individuals.

Sean McMahon is an inspiring leader and Nic Stirzaker has been making claims for an Australian Jersey. Reece Hodge was rewarded for his fine 2016 form and is now the incumbent 12 for the Wallabies.

The Rebels have not suffered much in the way of changes so they can continue with their momentum.

The signing of Marika Koroibete will be an exciting addition. The Fijian-born winger has already played for Australia in France, and previously scored 34 tries in 58 games for the Melbourne Storm, so he knows where the line is.

The one position that needs strengthening for the Rebels is fly-half. Though Jack Debreczeni has the talent, he does blow hot and cold. Ben Volavola has been brought in from the Crusaders but has not had a huge amount of Super Rugby experience.

However, the Rebels could shock a few again this year.

Prediction: 11th

Reds

Last season – 15th

Key player – Quade Cooper

The Reds have suffered a huge fall from grace since their 2011 title. Their only three wins last season – against the Highlanders, Sunwolves and Cheetahs – all came at home.

At times they looked pretty clueless in attack and suffered severely from not having a top line 10. Nick Frisby did his best when asked to play there, but moving Frisby into the 10 slot negates one of the few positive points of another fairly abject season.

Stephen Moore, George Smith and Scott Higginbotham have been signed to give the pack some experience and grunt. As none of these players are long-term answers to the side’s problems, one gets the impression they are looking at these players to mentor the youngsters coming through.

Quade Cooper returns to the backline, while Samu Kerevi, Eto Nabuli and Karmichael Hunt are strike runners who can penetrate opposition defences.

With Cooper and Frisby to guide them, it looks a bit better for the Reds. Yet, this is still a long term project so don’t expect miracles.

Prediction: 14th

Western Force

Last season – 16th

Key player – Matt Hodgson

Another team facing a very important season. The Western Force only won two games last season. Attendances are starting to dwindle and they are beginning to struggle to attract and keep top-level players.

Unfortunately, the fixture computer has not been that kind to the Force. Away games to the Los Jaguares and the Sharks, who are both very different teams whether you play them at home or away, will not help.

Matt Hodgson will once again give 150 per cent every game for his team and the addition of Tatafu Polota-Nau is a good one. Yet, the Force still lack top class players to really challenge on a consistent basis, and seem only two injuries away from really struggling.

League convert, Curtis Rona, will have a lot of eyes on him, but apart from Dane Haylett-Petty, he joins a back line that will struggle this season. While you never want to be too pessimistic regarding a team’s chances, it is hard to see the Force improving on last season’s showing.

Prediction: 16th