The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 17

The A-League season continues, and Sydney FC remain unbeaten. So will their undefeated streak ever end? That’s just one of the questions our panel will try to answer in this week’s edition of expert tips and predictions.

Last week was a decent one for the panel, with the scores ranging from two out of five (Matt) to a very nice four (Vas). As a result, I’ve been joined at the top of the table by Vas, with both of us on 44 points for the season.

Mike (38) is the best of the chasing pack, and The Crowd (37), Matt (35) and Janek (34) aren’t too far behind.

This week gets underway with an Australia Day instalment of the Big Blue, when the Victory will be hoping to become the first team to knock off Sydney FC this year.

Melbourne City then travel to Newcastle to face the Jets, before the Mariners host the Glory and Brisbane welcome the Wanderers in a Saturday double-header. The round then draws to a close with Adelaide hosting the Phoenix.

On to the tips!

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Draw. How different things could be if Victory had taken all three points at Allianz Stadium earlier in the season. They’ll be out for revenge in this Australia Day blockbuster, but it could finish all square at Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

City. Good things are happening on and off the field for the Newcastle Jets, but they’ll be in unfamiliar territory for this clash in Coffs Harbour. No doubt Tim Cahill will enjoy the trip to the Mid North Coast, and he could fire City to victory.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Glory. Not many things have gone right for the Mariners this season, but Central Coast have been better than their points tally suggests. They’ll hope to spring a surprise against Glory, but the visitors will have too much class in Gosford.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Draw. Which Roar side will turn up at Suncorp Stadium? Out or form and amid rumours of player unrest, the Roar will hope to steady the ship against a Wanderers side buoyed by a last-start win over Newcastle.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide. It’s been a disastrous campaign for Adelaide United, who were well-beaten by Sydney FC last weekend. Nevertheless, their first home win of the season came against the Phoenix at Coopers Stadium, and they could repeat the feat here.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Draw. A blockbuster encounter on Australia Day and I’m going for the classic fence sit, a draw. Home ground advantage will be crucial in this one, but I don’t think Sydney will lose, making it 17 unbeaten in the league.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

City. The Jets are plucky and motivated but a bit short on troops, although they’ll be able to welcome back Andrew Hoole from suspension in a welcome boost in the attacking third. But City’s embarrassment of riches will just be too much.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Glory. Perth were outstanding in coming from behind to overcome Victory last weekend. Their firepower should be too much for Central Coast’s famously flimsy defence and with Roy O’Donovan out suspended, who on earth is going to score the goal(s) they need for an upset?

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Draw. The home ground monkey is off the Wanderers’ back after their win at Campbelltown Stadium on the weekend, so they’ll head north with added confidence. If Jamie Maclaren starts it could be another story, but I think it’ll be hard to split these two, with Western Sydney coming into a bit of form.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

Draw. The ‘Nix are notoriously unreliable on the road while Adelaide’s struggles have been bemusing at best. At Hindmarsh, though, they should be good for a point, although if I had to pick one I’d pick Wellington. But I don’t, so I won’t.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Victory. A draw looks more likely here, but if there’s a team to break Sydney’s undefeated streak it’s Victory at home. They have the quality to beat Arnie’s side and need a reaction after two disappointing losses last week.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

Draw. City have been frustratingly inconsistent and Newcastle are continuing to look like a solid side in need of just one or two quality players. Stalemate.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Perth. A nice win last weekend, the team is finally clicking, and Adam Taggart looks like he’s getting back to his best after a few injury-ravaged years.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Brisbane. After snapping their losing streak, Brisbane need to kick on. If Jamie Maclaren starts, it should be a home win.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide. The Reds have played well in many games without taking deserved points. At home they have the quality to see off a good Wellington side.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Victory. Okay folks, this is it, the week Sydney’s undefeated runs comes to a shuddering halt against their fierce rivals. Melbourne will be hungry as ever for a win over the Sky Blues following two straight losses, and I’m tipping them to come out of the blocks firing and catch the visitors off guard.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

City. They still haven’t hit their straps since winning the FFA Cup, but City should have enough quality to account for the Jets.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Glory. Perth have been remarkably hit-and-miss on the road this year, but they’re coming off a heartening win over the Victory and should be too good for Paul Okon’s side.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Brisbane. The Roar have a hectic schedule coming up in the next week, so they’ll want to start things off on the right foot. A match against the inconsistent Wanderers is the perfect opportunity for that.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide. United managed a home win a couple of weeks ago, and the Phoenix, fresh off a home loss last week, provide an excellent opportunity for the Reds to claim another one.

