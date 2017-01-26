Two former Wallabies picked in Toulon’s Brisbane Tens squad

Ridiculous 80-metre solo try lights up the internet

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Drew Mitchell and James O’Connor will return to their hometown of Brisbane with Toulon for next month’s Global Tens rugby union tournament.

But fellow Australians Matt Giteau and Liam Gill, as well as All Blacks powerhouse Ma’a Nonu, have not been selected in the French Top 14 club’s 18-man squad.

Mitchell and O’Connor will line up on February 11-12 alongside fellow former Queensland player and star Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru at Suncorp Stadium.

Goromaru was dumped by the Reds after one season last year.

Former Wallaby O’Connor was released by the Brisbane-based franchise in 2015 after a year, before joining for a second stint at Toulon.

Mitchell, a 71-Test veteran, left the Reds in 2006 to join Super Rugby rivals Western Force before being recruited by the NSW Waratahs.

“The chance to return to Australia and play at Suncorp Stadium as part of the first-ever Toulon side to set foot in the country really is a dream come true,” Mitchell said.

European powerhouse Toulon will contest the two-day tournament with all 10 Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby franchises.

Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights, South Africa’s Blue Bulls and the Samoan national team are also locked in.

Toulon will meet NZ’s Hurricanes and the Force in the group stages.

Meanwhile, the Brumbies have named eight Wallabies in their squad, including Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani and Kyle Godwin.

Retired Wallabies Stephen Larkham and Andrew Walker are wildcards.