WATCH: Extremely unique Aussie haka you won’t believe!

The finals of the Hottest 7’s Rugby tournament in Darwin featured a pre-match Aussie version of the haka.

The Kununurra Smashed Crabs rugby squad started with their captain yelling out a Gladiator-inspired war cry “Darwin! Are you not entertained? Is this not why you are here?” This cry was followed by the Smashed Crabs shuffling from side to side while whooping and using their hands as crab pincers to intimidate the opposing side. The pre-match war dance for the Crabs was finished with a full spin and a jump.

The opposing side, the Katherine Pickled Heifer Brahmans, anticipated a special dance from the Smashed Crabs and decided to make one of their own. The men wearing cowboy hats quickly huddled and then broke away, revealing a bull riding display between two of the men followed by a throwing of the hats.

Both routines were nothing quite like we’ve seen before.

The Pickled Heifers ended up coming out with the victory over the Smashed Crabs in an evenly-matched contest that ended 21-19.