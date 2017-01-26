Western Sydney Wanderers player charged with assault

Wanderers down Jets for first home win

Western Sydney Wanderers A-League player Kearyn Baccus has been charged with punching a man in the chest over a car space in Sydney.

Baccus, 25, was on Wednesday charged with common assault following the altercation with a 49-year-old man in Arncliffe, in the city’s south, three weeks ago, police say.

“Police will allege the younger man has punched the older man in the chest,” a NSW police spokeswoman told AAP on Thursday.

“The 25-year-old attended Kogarah police station at 2pm yesterday afternoon.

“He has been charged with one count of common assault.”

The Wanderers confirmed they have spoken to Baccus about the incident and that he remained available for selection for Saturday’s match with Brisbane Roar.

Baccus was bailed to appear in Sutherland Local Court on February 28.