The 2016-17 NBAsdaq Index: Part 2

Welcome to part two of the NBAsdaq Index, the official stock report of the NBA. At the time of writing we are 55.1219512195122 per cent of the way through the regular season.

As we near the All Star break, it is a good time to review the league Pass portfolio and analyse a few established trends.

Click here to read part one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo- BUY

‘The Greek Freak’ is having a sensational season, almost singlehandedly keeping the Bucks in playoff contention, culminating in being voted in to the Eastern Conference starting line-up in his first All Star Game.

The following illustrates his dominance at age 22

Player Efficiency Rating – 27.8 (sixth in the NBA)

Value Over Replacement Player – 4.2 (third)

Win Shares – 7.2 (seventh)

Total Points Added – 273.99 (3rd)

Leads team in all main statistical categories – Only player in the league to do so

The man with a physique that ESPN dedicated a whole feature to has become a legitimate MVP candidate, only a few years after spending his days selling trinkets to tourists in his homeland and discovering a love of smoothies.

Even if his career doesn’t reach its immense potential, he will be able to fall back on a burgeoning Men’s Health cover model career.

Portland Trailblazers – SELL

Portland were the darlings of the 2015-16 NBA season. After losing LaMarcus Aldridge and trading away most of their core players, they reloaded around Damien Lillard and CJ McCollum, far outperforming dire preseason expectations by making the Western Conference semi-finals.

This season they used up their entire salary cap shoring up their bench with hopes of another deep playoff run, signing Evan Turner to a ludicrous $70m contract, matching Brooklyn’s offer to Allan Crabbe and signing Festus Ezeli.

Unfortunately for Blazer fans, this season has been close to a disaster, with the team on the brink of missing the playoffs. Their defence has been horrid, ranking 27th out of 30, Turner has the fifth worst plus/minus rating in the league and Ezeli’s only contribution has been annoying teammates with unwanted motivational speeches.

With minimal cap flexibility going forward, the Blazers will have some serious thinking to do if they want to avoid an early finish to their season.

Kristaps Porzingis – CAUTIOUS BUY

‘The Lativian Gangbanger’, as named by Michael Rapaport, has endured a frustrating second season in the NBA.

He has had to remain patient as Derrick Rose works on his inability to pass to him in the pick and roll/pop, deal with trade rumours surrounding Carmelo Anthony, watch Joakim Noah miss free throws as well as deal with disconcerting Achilles soreness. The Knicks are likely to miss the playoffs again this season.

However, despite this, Porzingis has become undoubtedly the brightest light in NY basketball, averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 39 per cent from three as a 7’3” power forward/center.

Investing in the big man may not have the greatest short term rewards if the Knicks continue to flounder this season. But, missing the playoffs may be a blessing in disguise. The Knicks would have cause to veer the team away from the Melo-D Rose duo, and a pick in the lottery of the 2017 draft means the Knicks would have a great chance to draft a high quality PG to match with ‘PorzinGod’.

Philadelphia 76ers – BUY BUY BUY

After being one of the worst teams in history over the last few years, the Sixers are suddenly one of the hottest sides in the league, wining nine of their last 12 games, and six in a row at home. Investors should Trust the Process.

Joel Embiid is officially putting together one of the great rookie seasons. Per 36 mins his averages are 28.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.5 blocks. The team has a net rating of a 50+ win team when he is on the court, and a net rating of an 11 win team when he is off. With Philly not appearing to have many trade offers for Okafor, League Pass investors should look to buy long on Embiid and short on Okafor.

TJ McConnell has grown from the worst player in the league last year into a solid rotation player and the Sixers’ starting PG. he even hit a buzzer-beating game winner over Carmelo Anthony before being choked out by Embiid.

With Ben Simmons still to return, Nerlens Noel developing into a highly sought after big man and the potential of several high draft picks in the loaded 2017 draft class, 76ers fans should be raising their cats a lot more in the coming seasons.