2017 Australian Day honours

Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning the Men's Freestyle Final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on day five, of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Australia Day honours recognise the achievements of Australians on and off the sporting field.

Those recognised in 2017 include first time Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists to volunteer administrators, officials and coaches. Below is a list of 2017 recipients who were recognised primarily for their sporting contributions.

Companion (AC) in the General Division of the Order of Australia Recipient

Hon. Robert James Ellicott QC (NSW) – services to international arbitration of sporting disputes. He was also the Minister responsible for establishing the Australian Institute of Sport in 1981.

Officer (AO) in the General Division of the Order of Australia Recipients

Mick Fanning (NSW) – services to surfing and charitable organisations.

Guy Reynolds AM (NSW) – leadership of a range of programs designed to support youth in sporting, educational and employment pursuits.

Mark Webber (NSW) – distinguished service to motor sport and patronage of a range of medical and youth support organisations.

Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia Recipients

Kim Brennan (ACT) – significant service to rowing, to the welfare of elite athletes and Rio Olympic gold medallist.

Steven Chopping (TAS) – significant service to motor sports

Rob Fildes OAM (VIC) – significant service to athletics

Melinda Gainsford-Taylor (NSW) – significant service to athletics

Michellie Jones (USA) – significant service to athletes who are blind or have low vision, as a gold medallist at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, and to sport as a triathlete.

Phil Kearns (NSW) – significant service to the community through support for charitable organisations, to business, and to rugby union at the elite level.

Robbie McEwen (Queensland) – significant service to cycling

Allan McGill (NT) – significant service to sport in the Northern Territory

Justin Madden (VIC) – significant service to the Parliament of Victoria and to Australian rules football as a player

Campbell Rose (VIC) – significant service to sports administration

Rosemary Stern (SA) – significant service to hockey.

Maureen Walker (NSW) – significant service to equestrian sports

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division Recipients

As after previous Olympics and Paralympics, first time gold medallists are awarded an OAM.

Rio Olympic gold medallists

Swimmers – Bronte Campbell (Queensland), Kyle Chalmers (SA), Mac Horton (VIC), Emma McKeon (NSW), Madison Wilson (Queensland)

Shooter – Catherine Skinner (VIC)

Modern pentathlete – Chloe Esposito (NSW)

Sailor – Tom Burton (NSW)

Rugby seven players – Nicole Beck (NSW), Charlotte Caslick (Queensland), Emilee Cherry (Queensland), Chloe Dalton (NSW), Gemma Etheridge (Queensland), Ellia Green (NSW), Shannon Parry (NSW), Evania Pelite (Queensland), Alicia Quirk (NSW), Emma Tonegato (NSW), Amy Turner (NSW), Sharni Williams (NSW)

Rio Paralympic gold medallists

Swimmers – Timothy Disken (VIC), Ashleigh McConnell (VIC), Lakesisha Patterson (Queensland), Tiffany Thomas Kane (NSW), Rachael Watson (Queensland)

Track and field athletes – Brayden Davidson (SA), Scott Reardon (ACT), James Turner (NSW)

Sailors – Russell Boaden (WA), Jonathon Harris (NSW), Colin Harrison (WA)

Canoeist – Curtis McGrath (Queensland)

Triathlete – Katie Kelly (ACT)

Wheelchair rugby players – Andrew Edmondson (NSW), Ben Fawcett (VIC), Matt Lewis (VIC), Jayden Warn (VIC)

Wheelchair tennis player– Heath Davidson (VIC)

Winter Olympics gold medallists

Dale Begg-Smith (VIC) who won gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

OAM’s were awarded to many volunteers in their service to their respective sports. Many of the recipients below may not be widely known outside their sport but their contributions greatly assist the development of their respective sports. These recipients are commonly referred to as ‘unsung heroes’ of sport.

AFL – Ricky Hanlon (Queensland), William Meaklim (VIC)

Athletics – Barry Ling (TAS)

Canoeing – Duncan Cochrane (SA), late Brian Trouville (NSW),

Cricket – Philip Davis (SA), Robert ‘Bob’ Holland (NSW), Brent Palfreyman (TAS), Neil Simpson (Queensland), Andrew Sincock (SA)

Cross country skiing – Allan Marsland (VIC)

Equestrian – Dr Francis Kelleher (NSW)

Golf – Joan O’Connell (NSW), Hilda Reid (Queensland)

Gymnastics – George Tatai (VIC)

Hockey – Joan Stilgoe (NSW), Jeanette Tidey (Queensland)

Horse racing – late John Clift (NSW)

Karate – Branco Bratich (WA)

Lawn bowls – Samuel Eyres (Queensland), Ian Hatcher (SA), Barbara Holden (NSW), William Turley (NSW)

Motor sports – Colin Philippson (WA)

Rugby league –Anthony Brown (Queensland), Richard Jones (NSW), Bryan Schafer (NSW), Terence Wand (NSW)

Rugby union – William Holdich (SA), Andrew Purchas (NSW)

Sailing – John Ferguson (Queensland), Lindsay May (NSW), Ralph Stilgoe (NSW)

Shooting – John Johnstone (Queensland)

Surf life saving – Janet Duhne (SA), Christine Hopton (NSW), Graham Lees (NSW), Robert McInerney (NSW), John Salmon (NSW), Kerryn Salmon (NSW), Glynn Topfer (Queensland), Peter Wyllie (NSW)

Swimming – Peter Graham (SA)

Surfing – Mark Windon (NSW)

Table tennis – Glenys Joliffe (ACT)

Community sport – Ray Allsop (VIC), Edward Clarke (NSW), John Donegan (VIC), Leonard Graff (NSW), Darren Helman (VIC), William O’Brien (NSW), Margaret O’Neill (NSW), Donald Stewart (NSW), Alan Synman (VIC), Peter Threlkeld (NSW), Ray Wilson (VIC)

Sports broadcasting – Geoffrey Healy (NSW)

Congratulations to all these worthy recipients. Detailed information about their achievements at Australian Honours and Awards.