Behind the Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Destiny’s Kiss got the job done for us on Thursday, while Drachenfels went very close despite a tough trip while Harper’s Choice and Tulip couldn’t quite cling on. Hopefully Saturday improves, so here are my five bets for the weekend.

Bet 1: All Up Win – Undisclosed (Ascot R2)/Strategic Demand (Morphettville R3)/Snitzkraft (Sunny Coast R4)/Portman (Flemington R4)/Hellbent (Flemington R7)/Music Magnate (Rosehill R6)

You are getting close to $61 for this multi and if it jags, happy days. Undisclosed smashed the clock when resuming down the straight at Pinjarra and she is one of the best bets across Australia for the weekend.

Strategic Demand is on the seven-day turnaround and facing harder opposition, but that win last week was so dominant and he gets weight relief. Snitzkraft has the runs on the board and should take care of them.

Portman has been given a little break since New Years Day, but the horse’s recent jump out was very good to the eye and is a weighted special. Hellbent looks a potential Group 1 sprinter if placed right and looks the goods, while Music Magnate trialled like Black Caviar and only has to repeat that to beat up the Expressway field.

Bet 2: Win – Rosehill Race One Number 2 Showtime

This horse looks a really good bet at the price. This Team Hawkes youngster has had the one run, which came in the Spring at Randwick where he stuck on well when second to the handy type Luiza.

He has been tuned up for his return to racing with a couple of trials under the belt, the latest coming at Rosehill last Tuesday when winning and doing it comfortably. Excited to see how he will fare against Menari.

Bet 3: Win – Rosehill Race Five Number 2 Echo Effect

Looks one of the better bets on the Rosehill card, Music Magnate included. He was huge in defeat when resuming at Randwick given he was three/four wide with no cover for the trip and though he looked gone 250 metres out, he surged again and was finishing his race off strongly to run a close-up second to the hard fit/in form filly Improvement.

He looks ready for the 1400m here, and should get the ideal cart over from Australiana and a repeat effort of the fresh run here should see him take some beating.

Bet 4: Each Way – Rosehill Race Seven Number 6 Regal Monarch

$51 is on offer for this bloke and that is just ridiculous overs. This former UK stayer had his first run for Chris Waller over the mile at Randwick a fortnight back where it was suited for those nearer the speed and for a horse who is better at 2000 metres and over, he had no chance of making significant ground.

He gets to that trip now second up, and this is a very weak race, so with natural upside, I’ll take the gamble.

Bet 5: Win – Menangle Race Six Number 11 Our Waikiki Beach

Yep, I’m venturing to the trots… yep. But this is a high-class animal who should be forgiven for his failure last time out given he pushed very hard to lead in a 25.4 opening quarter, and really, that is just suicidal for any horse. He rightfully dropped out and finished near last.

I think Rasmussen will look to ease back and hope that the two Victorians Battle Born and Brallos Pass go mad in front. Our Waikiki Beach is the best horse in the race, and I’m happy to take $4.80.