Big Bash League final start time: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers date, time, venue, streaming, TV guide

One of Australia's first female sports journos, Debbie Spillane has a cracking chat with us

The sixth edition of the Big Bash League will reach its conclusion on Saturday, January 28 as the competition’s most successful club the Perth Scorchers take on the Sydney Sixers at the WACA in Perth, with the first ball scheduled for 7:15pm (AEDT).

The Perth Scorchers have only missed a single final in the competition’s history, and this will be their fifth in six attempts, having taken out the competition twice.

Interestingly, they have played the Sixers in the biggest match of the season twice, with the Sixers getting the victory in the first season of the BBL, and the Scorchers getting their own back in the fourth, played at Manuka Oval in Canberra as Brett Lee bowed out of top-flight cricket.

How to watch on TV

As has been the case for every match of the BBL season, Network Ten hold the exclusive rights to broadcast the match, which they will do in its entirety.

This means the match is on free-to-air TV with Channel 10’s broadcast due to begin at 7pm (AEDT) – or 15 minutes before the first ball and conclude at 10:40pm. That time is likely to be brought forward if the match finishes early.

The coverage will be hosted by Roz Kelly and Mark Howard, with Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and Damien Flemming all joining in as expert commentators.

How to stream online

Unlike regular Network Ten programmes, the match will not be available on the TenPlay app, with The only way to legally stream the one-day series between Pakistan and Australia will be through the Cricket Australia live Pass from cricket.com.au.

There are two options in getting the pass, with the first of those being the 365 pass, which allows you to stream every match played in Australia – from the international scene through to the BBL and now completed Matador Cup. This costs $29.99.

The second option is a day pass, which gives you all the same entitlements but only for a period of 24 hours and will set you back $5.99.

If you are with Optus as your mobile provider, then the live pass may be included in your plan for no extra cost – however, if you are outside of a wifi zone when streaming, data charges will occur as per normal.

Key Game information Start time: 7:15pm (AEDT) – 4:15pm (local)

Venue: W.A.C.A, Perth

Betting: Scorchers $1.74, Sixers $2.08

Last meeting: 27 December, Sixers won by 6 wickets at Sydney Cricket Ground

Squads

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Ian Bell, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, James Muirhead, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Cameron Valente, Adam Voges, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Sam Billings, Jackson Bird, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Daniel Hughes, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Joe Mennie, Steve O’Keefe, Jason Roy, Jordan Silk

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog and highlights throughout the match.