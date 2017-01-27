Brisbane Bullets vs Sydney Kings: NBL live scores

The Brisbane Bullets will be out to save their struggling season and keep a flicker of hope alive for the playoffs when they host the equally desperate and badly out of form Sydney Kings on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The Bullets are absolutely overwhelmed with injuries at the moment, missing Anthony Petrie, Cameron Bairstow and now Adam Gibson sitting on the sidelines, leaving the Bullets struggling for depth.

While Jeremy Kendle has been signed as an import replacement and they still have stars Jermaine Beal and Torrey Craig on the floor, it was a stop-start season for the Bullets, even before the injuries so a dramatic turnaround to make the playoffs looks pretty unlikely at the moment.

Brisbane currently sit on the bottom of the table and with a record of just 10 and 14, aren’t mathematically out of it yet but realistically can’t afford to drop another game.

While they did get the better of Melbourne United last week in a hopeful performance, they have lost four out of their last five and must fire at both ends of the court to their maximum potential if they want to get over a desperate Kings outfit.

The Sydney Kings have had a dramatic fall from grace throughout the second half of the season, falling out of the top four for the first time over the last fortnight and looking a shell of the team that was at the top of the ladder early in the season.

They look lost on offence, lazy and unable to stop points on defence, and like they have no way to turn it around. While things aren’t helped with MVP candidate Brad Newley on the sidelines, things were already going pear-shaped before he was injured, and with neither Kevin Lisch or Jason Cadee firing, this is going to be a battle of two teams who aren’t likely to put on a stunning display.

The Kings currently sit in sixth with just one more win than the Bullets, but the pressure is on to keep that margin – and their finals hopes alive.

Prediction

The Bullets at home are a dangerous outfit, but with their injuries it’s hard to see them competing against any team in the competition.

The Kings are struggling but will pick up a much-needed victory in a pretty scrappy game here.

Kings by 7.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage in the section below.