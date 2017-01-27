Cleary, Mitchell named in emerging Blues squad

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

Boom NSW teenagers Nathan Cleary and Latrell Mitchell can play a role in this year’s State of Origin series, according to Blues coach Laurie Daley.

Penrith halfback Cleary and Sydney Roosters back Latrell Mitchell are part of a 12-man NSW emerging Origin squad named for a one-day camp on Saturday.

Trbojevic brothers Tom and Jake from Manly also made the cut, as did Canberra’s Shannon Boyd and Junior Paulo.

Cleary’s Panthers teammates Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Bryce Cartwright are also in the squad.

Daley said all 12 players, including 19-year-olds Cleary and Mitchell, had a shot at playing against Queensland as soon as this year.

“Each of the players has a realistic chance of making the Origin team this year and we look forward to working with them and learning more about them during our camp,” Daley said.

“Hopefully the players will get something out of the camp and it makes them more determined to be a part of the 2017 series.”

Emerging NSW Blues squad: Shannon Boyd, Joey Leilua, Junior Paulo (Canberra), Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Nathan Cleary, Bryce Cartwright (Penrith), Ryan James, Nathan Peats (Gold Coast), Jordan McLean (Melbourne), Latrell Mitchell (Sydney Roosters), Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic (Manly).