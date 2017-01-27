Donald Trump and Mitch Marsh: Ten things in common

Over the last week or so, two gentlemen have been selected for their respective positions, causing a fair share of ripples in the process.

The first being Donald Trump as US President, the second being our very own Mitchell Marsh as Australia’s favourite all-rounder. Here are ten common features both men share going forward.

(1) Both have been unpopular selections

Donald’s inauguration has been met by large-scale global protests (poor bloke didn’t event get a day in the Office). The story is a bit different for Mitch Marsh – he cannot bat or bowl at provincial level, but keeps getting selected for national duty.

I guess in both instances it’s not their fault for getting picked.

(2) Both pack some pedigree

Mitch is blue-ribbon Australian cricket stock, with his father Geoff being a solid opening batsmen for Australia, and older brother Shaun having more comebacks to the national team than John Farnham.

For Trump, his real estate empire was built on the success of his late father Fred’s own empire. There was even a loan to kick things off for the Manhattan mogul.

(3) Many doubts have been raised over the legitimacy of their ascension

For the President, recent commentary from Democrat John Lewis opened both barrels on Trump’s legitimacy.

In this respect, I can only hope for Mitch Marsh’s sake he is not an avid reader of The Roar’s comments section. The question must be asked – without solid provincial performance how can you keep being selected at national level?

(4) Both will be given another four years to prove their worth

For Trump, some initial work has kicked off to abolish the Trans Pacific Partnership and repealing Obamacare – however, his agenda has created significant expectation and not without controversy.

We have now got to the stage where the Australian cricket team simply cannot do without a Marsh in the team. The ageing Shaun will hang up the boots or tear a hamstring, and it will be up to Mitch to carry on the baton.

(5) Party Boys mentality

Both have a history of being a lad. And not without controversy. Rumours abound around the Trump parties from the 80s.

For Mitchell Marsh, he was looking at going down the Luke Pomersbach trajectory in 2012, but seems to have kept out of trouble in recent times.

(6) Promise so much and deliver so little

I await the Mexican wall and the back to back subcontinent centuries with great interest.

(7) Business is all in the family

The US President looks likely to have a large family presence in the Oval Office, with his son-in-law recently appointed as an adviser. For the last five years of Australian cricket, the middle order simply would not be the same without Shaun and Mitch and their limitless potential.

(8) Shared expectation around legacy

Both have huge agendas going forward. For Trump, it is to make America great again. For Marsh – he needs to make the Aussie all-rounder spot great again.

(9) Both want to go big on India

Despite a few poorly-timed gags on the outsourcing of jobs, the US President is very keen on strengthening ties with India.

Marsh will be wanting to secure his place and silence the critics in the baggy green with a strong performance, that includes a decent 20 and an earth-shattering ‘2-for’.

(10) Both can’t play cricket