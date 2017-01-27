Jason Behrendorff could make shock BBL final appearance

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Fit-again Perth Scorchers paceman Jason Behrendorff is looming as a shock inclusion for Saturday’s BBL final against the Sydney Sixers at the WACA Ground.

Behrendorff was set to miss the entire tournament after making a slower-than-expected recovery from a broken leg.

But the left-arm paceman is now fit and has been included in the Scorchers’ 13-man squad.

Fellow quick Jhye Richardson pulled up sore from the semi-final win over the Melbourne Stars, and could be replaced by Behrendorff.

The return of Behrendorff would be a massive boost for the Scorchers, who will be without star batsman Shaun Marsh because of international duties.

Either Hilton Cartwright or Cameron Bancroft will replace Marsh in the XI.

Behrendorff hasn’t played since making a first-class appearance in November, making his potential inclusion a huge risk.

But at his best, Behrendorff has proven himself as one of the best T20 bowlers in Australia.

Scorchers squad: Adam Voges (capt), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Johnson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman.