Matthew Wade to captain Australia in New Zealand

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has been announced as Australia’s replacement captain for the ODI series in New Zealand, which begins on Monday.

Wade has ascended to the position after skipper Steve Smith was revealed on Friday to have suffered an ankle injury, causing him to miss the tour. Regular vice-captain David Warner had been rested from the tour in the initial squad announcement.

The temporary appointment is the latest twist in a rollercoaster summer for the Victorian.

Despite a modest start to the Sheffield Shield season, Wade, who captains the Bushrangers, was given a surprise recall to the Test side after the selectors opted to drop Peter Nevill.

Though he endured a tough time with the bat in the longest format, the 29-year-old helped set up Australia’s 92-run victory in the first one-day international against Pakistan, striking an unbeaten 100.

Being selected as skipper is a further boost for Wade, which along with his inclusion as the sole wicketkeeper in Australia’s squad for the Test tour of India, dictates how highly valued he is by the Australian cricket hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Queensland batsman Sam Heazlett has been announced as Smith’s replacement in the ODI squad.

At just 21 years of age, the left-hander is seen as an exciting prospect for the future. In five List A matches, he has compiled 289 runs at an average of 72.

Recently, he featured for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL.

The following details Australia’s squad for the three-match ODI series.