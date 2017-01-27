Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City will be desperate to get a win when they travel to face the Newcastle Jets on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.
After showing so much promise earlier in the season, City have stalled in recent times and given Sydney FC’s victory last night it seems any hope they have of claiming the Premier’s Plate is now little more than a mathematical equation.
That will only become truer if they fail to get all three points against Newcastle tonight – but they’ll need to keep up the winning form that they started last week against the Central Coast Mariners if they are to achieve as much.
City’s 2-1 victory at home over the Mariners last week was just their second victory since they claimed the FFA Cup in November 2016. They still find themselves third on the table, thanks to the fact they’re recording draws more than they are losing, but are a significant ways behind what seems like a relatively comfortable top two in Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.
They’ve got a nice pack of teams on their tail though – just one win’s worth of points away from being overtaken by the Brisbane Roar, or two wins for Perth Glory, and three for the Phoenix or Wanderers. To sure up a strong position for finals, they need to keep winning.
The Jets haven’t been in great form either lately – baring a 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar earlier this month, they’ve had little to celebrate so far in 2017.
A win here would give them a strong case to make for a top six position, but it would be a significant upset if they were able to pull it off.
Prediction
City could really use a win to keep in touch with the top two, but away from home they may struggle to get there.
1-1 draw.
8:34pm
Mat Datson said | 8:34pm
34’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
Kilkenny has a shot that goes just over the bar. But it would have been called back even if he scored with Cahill giving away the free kick.
8:32pm
Mat Datson said | 8:32pm
31’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
Brattan has a free kick in a dangerous position but the ball is no good.
8:27pm
Mat Datson said | 8:27pm
28’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
Penalty shout for the jets but Nabbouts header is into the elbow of Brattan.
8:24pm
Mat Datson said | 8:24pm
25’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
CHANCE!
Rose with a brilliant ball to pick out Fornaroli but his header is well off
8:21pm
Mat Datson said | 8:21pm
22’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
Good work from Kilkenny leads to a Fornaroli shot that goes sky high.
8:20pm
Mat Datson said | 8:20pm
20’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
Hoole with some nice play down the right picks out Nabbout in the box but he gives away the foul.
8:18pm
Mat Datson said | 8:18pm
18’Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City 0
City resume dominating the possession but arent doing alot with the ball at the moment
8:12pm
Mat Datson said | 8:12pm
14’Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 0
GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nabbout beats the offside trap and dribbles around Bouzanis for an easy finish. Lovely work
8:11pm
Mat Datson said | 8:11pm
10’Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 0
Hoffman is played into the box but his ball to the back post is to nobody