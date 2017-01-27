Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City will be desperate to get a win when they travel to face the Newcastle Jets on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

After showing so much promise earlier in the season, City have stalled in recent times and given Sydney FC’s victory last night it seems any hope they have of claiming the Premier’s Plate is now little more than a mathematical equation.

That will only become truer if they fail to get all three points against Newcastle tonight – but they’ll need to keep up the winning form that they started last week against the Central Coast Mariners if they are to achieve as much.

City’s 2-1 victory at home over the Mariners last week was just their second victory since they claimed the FFA Cup in November 2016. They still find themselves third on the table, thanks to the fact they’re recording draws more than they are losing, but are a significant ways behind what seems like a relatively comfortable top two in Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

They’ve got a nice pack of teams on their tail though – just one win’s worth of points away from being overtaken by the Brisbane Roar, or two wins for Perth Glory, and three for the Phoenix or Wanderers. To sure up a strong position for finals, they need to keep winning.

The Jets haven’t been in great form either lately – baring a 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar earlier this month, they’ve had little to celebrate so far in 2017.

A win here would give them a strong case to make for a top six position, but it would be a significant upset if they were able to pull it off.

Prediction

City could really use a win to keep in touch with the top two, but away from home they may struggle to get there.

1-1 draw.

