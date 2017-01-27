Newcastle Knights 2017 season preview

To describe the Newcastle Knights’ 2016 campaign as disastrous may be putting it politely. The team from the Hunter managed only a solitary win all season against the up and down Wests Tigers, among a series of drubbings, nil scorelines and record thrashings.

The off-season

The off-season was not kind to Newcastle with second rower and once touted future captain Robbie Rochow leaving the club for the South Sydney Rabbitohs. The sporadic and enigmatic winger come fullback Jake Mamo has sought greener pastures in the Super League with Huddersfield and a freak training accident has sidelined new hooker Rory Kostjasyn for at least the first six weeks of the NRL season.

If this wasn’t bad enough for the Knights, the provisional suspension of five-eighth Jarrod Mullen for testing positive to the steroid drostanolone leaves the Knights in a far bigger hole than they found themselves in at the end of 2016.

The addition of the likes of Starling, Sio and Buhrer will seek to provide leadership and experience to this youthful team.

What to look for in 2017

An enormous load now falls on the shoulders of experienced Origin duo Trent Hodkinson and Dane Gagai to steady the ship in the face of this adversity. Newcastle will be grateful to have got an NRL season into the legs of young, up and coming players such as Jaelen Feeney and the Saifiti twins Daniel and Jacob who will certainly be fixtures in their match day squads for 2017.

Will Pearsall and 2016 NYC Club Player of the Year Nick Meaney should also see extended game time in Nathan Browns rebuilding regime.

2017 prediction

Talent retention must be a goal going forward, because this proud club will do itself a disservice should they continue to lose young talent of the likes of Rochow and Mamo for no return.

Nathan Brown came to Newcastle in 2016 boasting of a five-year plan. Hopefully for Knights fans, year two is more fruitful than year one, although I don’t think it will be my many measures. This team lacks experience and too much will fall on the very few experienced and credentialed players in their squad. Brown’s side are set to remain at the foot of the table and it would not surprise me if they endure a winless season.

Sorry Knights fans.

2017 prediction: 16th