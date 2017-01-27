Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov: Australian Open semi-final tennis live scores, blog

Rafael Nadal will be out to book the dream Australian Open final against Roger Federer, but standing in his way will be Brisbane International champion Grgior Dimitrov in his first grand slam semi-final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
Nadal has been in some fantastic form throughout the Australian Open and has put aside the injury and form worries that saw him slip down the rankings over the last two or so years.
Even so, he came into the tournament as the ninth seed and with high expectations, not disappointing on his way to only dropping three sets in the five matches played.
Starting out against Florian Mayer and Marcos Baghdatis in dominant circumstances, it was young German Alexander Zverev who pushed him to five sets, handing him his first serious challenge.
Since then, Nadal has been back on the front foot, only dropping a single set to sixth seed Gael Monfils and beating big-serving third seed Canadian Milos Raonic in three.
Nadal’s game, which encompasses every corner of the court on a consistent level and his defence has gone to a place we haven’t seen since his prime, something that any player is going to have to be on fire to overcome.
As for Dimitrov, he kicked off the season by beating the picture of consistency Kei Nishikori to take out the Brisbane International, and with his backhand firing has only dropped two sets throughout the first grand slam of the year.
They came against unseeded players Hyeon Chung and Denis Istomin in the second and fourth round of the tournament respectively, but he has been dominant against Richard Gasquet and David Goffin, looking in fantastic form.
Nadal will be a different challenge though, as will the big stage of a semi-final, and if he doesn’t land an early break, get his backhand going and take the first set, it’s hard to see him remaining competitive.
The pair have faced on eight previous occasions, with Nadal claiming seven of them, including their only meeting at a grand slam, with Nadal advancing out of the quarter-finals at the 2014 Australian Open.
Dimitrov did win their last meeting against a busted up and out of form Nadal at the back end of last year though, taking his first win over the Spaniard in straight sets at Beijing.
The winner will book a date with Roger Federer in the final on Sunday night.
Prediction
Dimitrov will rise to the occasion, but it still won’t be enough for him to get the better of a full flight Nadal, who has been in brilliant form. Dimitrov will definitely win a set and may even take it all the way, but the experience will get Nadal over the line.
Nadal in four sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this second semi-final at the Australian Open from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop your own comments in the section below.
Follow Scott on Twitter @sk_pryde
8:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Nadal on the defensive this point with a good service return from Dimitrov, Nadal eventually going for the winner and finding the net.
Nadal 6 0 – 15
Dimitrov 3 1 – 15
8:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Nadal on serve and he goes wide to start, Dimitrov unable to return on the forehand.
Nadal 6 0 – 15
Dimitrov 3 1 – 0
8:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Fault, then a wide kicking second serve returned into the net by Nadal.
Nadal 6 0 –
Dimitrov 3 1 –
8:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Dimitrov goes the big serve down the middle and then a big forehand down the line that Nadal has no chance of getting to.
Nadal 6 0 – 15
Dimitrov 3 0 – 40
8:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:28pm | ! Report
SHOT! Dimitrov with a wide serve, big forehand then and then another to the other corner. Nadal completely defenceless to change the momentum of that point.
Nadal 6 0 – 15
Dimitrov 3 0 – 30
8:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Fault for Nadal, then a slow kick serve. Nadal looks to be in the point but Dimitrov nails the forehand into the corner and comes forward for the volley.
Nadal 6 0 – 15
Dimitrov 3 0 – 15
8:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Second set underway here and it’s really important Dimitrov holds serve to start. Not a good one though, despite a wide serve he is on the defensive and puts a forehand long.
Nadal 6 0 – 15
Dimitrov 3 0 – 0
8:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:24pm | ! Report
END 1ST SET, Nadal 1 – Dimitrov 0
Nadal has the first set in 35 minutes! Big serve down the middle, then a volley into the corner and he wins the point! Too easy for Nadal and it’s going to take a big turnaround from the Bulgarian here.
Nadal 6 0 –
Dimitrov 3 0 –
8:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Dimitrov now looks to slice in a wide serve and it goes long. 2 set points for Nadal.
Nadal 5 – 40
Dimitrov 3 – 15
8:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Nadal looks for the T serve and Dimitrov can’t return.
Nadal 5 – 30
Dimitrov 3 – 15
8:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Nadal with a body serve now before Dimitrov is short on the return. Nadal sets up the approach shot with a forehand into the corner, then nails the forehand volley.
Nadal 5 – 15
Dimitrov 3 – 15