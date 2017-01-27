Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov: Australian Open semi-final tennis live scores, blog

Rafael Nadal will be out to book the dream Australian Open final against Roger Federer, but standing in his way will be Brisbane International champion Grgior Dimitrov in his first grand slam semi-final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).

Nadal has been in some fantastic form throughout the Australian Open and has put aside the injury and form worries that saw him slip down the rankings over the last two or so years.

Even so, he came into the tournament as the ninth seed and with high expectations, not disappointing on his way to only dropping three sets in the five matches played.

Starting out against Florian Mayer and Marcos Baghdatis in dominant circumstances, it was young German Alexander Zverev who pushed him to five sets, handing him his first serious challenge.

Since then, Nadal has been back on the front foot, only dropping a single set to sixth seed Gael Monfils and beating big-serving third seed Canadian Milos Raonic in three.

Nadal’s game, which encompasses every corner of the court on a consistent level and his defence has gone to a place we haven’t seen since his prime, something that any player is going to have to be on fire to overcome.

As for Dimitrov, he kicked off the season by beating the picture of consistency Kei Nishikori to take out the Brisbane International, and with his backhand firing has only dropped two sets throughout the first grand slam of the year.

They came against unseeded players Hyeon Chung and Denis Istomin in the second and fourth round of the tournament respectively, but he has been dominant against Richard Gasquet and David Goffin, looking in fantastic form.

Nadal will be a different challenge though, as will the big stage of a semi-final, and if he doesn’t land an early break, get his backhand going and take the first set, it’s hard to see him remaining competitive.

The pair have faced on eight previous occasions, with Nadal claiming seven of them, including their only meeting at a grand slam, with Nadal advancing out of the quarter-finals at the 2014 Australian Open.

Dimitrov did win their last meeting against a busted up and out of form Nadal at the back end of last year though, taking his first win over the Spaniard in straight sets at Beijing.

The winner will book a date with Roger Federer in the final on Sunday night.

Prediction

Dimitrov will rise to the occasion, but it still won’t be enough for him to get the better of a full flight Nadal, who has been in brilliant form. Dimitrov will definitely win a set and may even take it all the way, but the experience will get Nadal over the line.

Nadal in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this second semi-final at the Australian Open from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop your own comments in the section below.