Semi Radradra headlines Parramatta squad for Auckland Nines

Two months after being ordered to surrender his passport, Semi Radradra will fly to New Zealand next week and take part in the NRL Auckland Nines.

The troubled Eels’ winger was named by coach Brad Arthur in a strong 19-man squad featuring first-choice halves Corey Norman and Clinton Gutherson.

Rising star Bevan French also received a plane ticket, as did recruits Josh Hoffman, Nathan Brown, George Jennings and Suaia Matagi.

The only notable omissions were Michael Jennings, Beau Scott and club captain Tim Mannah, while Peni Terepo was stood down on Friday after being convicted of careless driving.

Radradra was banned from flying overseas after missing a court appearance in November related to domestic violence charges because he was visiting his sick father in Fiji.

He is next due in court on February 13, however has already signed a contract to play rugby union in 2018 for French club Toulon.

The Eels claimed last year’s Nines trophy with a win over the Warriors in the final, before being stripped of the title as part of their punishment for salary-cap cheating.

“The Nines is our first outing and I am pleased that we have been able to introduce some of our new acquisitions so early in the year,” Arthur said.

“We also have some of our developing players coming along for their first taste of an NRL-like environment.”

Eels squad: Nathan Brown, Kenny Edwards, Jamal Fogarty, Bevan French, David Gower, Clint Gutherson, Josh Hoffman, George Jennings, Cameron King, Suaia Matagi, Tepai Moeroa, Corey Norman (capt), Marata Niukore, Scott Schulte, Rory O’Brien, Semi Radradra, Honeti Tuha, Joseph Ualesi, Troy Dargan.