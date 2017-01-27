Serena Williams vs Venus Williams start time: Australian Open women’s final time, venue, date, key information

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have wound back the clock and will fight it out for the right to be Australian Open women’s singles champion. The match will be played on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Saturday, January 28 with the start time being 7:30pm (AEDT).

Broadcast and streaming options

Channel 7 have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in Australia across all platforms, which means that is the only way to watch the match.

Channel 7’s broadcast is due to begin at 7pm (AEDT), however it could be a continuation pending on what time the women’s doubles final finishes, which starts at 4pm (AEDT) and is also live on Seven.

If you are looking for an online stream or mobile stream, then Seven have you covered with both options. If you are looking to watch off a PC or laptop, then you will need to access the 7Tennis website, and follow the prompts.

However, if you are watching from a mobile device then simply download the 7Tennis App for either Android or Apple and again, follow the prompts to select the match you want to watch – in this case, the women’s final on either 7, or the Rod Laver Arena option.

Key Game Information Start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Court: Rod Laver Arena

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria

TV: Live, Network Seven

Online: 7tennis.com

Mobile: 7 Tennis App

Betting: Serena Williams $1.20, Venus Williams $5

Overall record: Played 28, Serena Willians 17, Venus Williams 11

Last meeting: 2015 US Open quarter-final – Serena Williams defeat Venus Williams 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Serena Williams last 10 matches: won 8, lost 2

Venus Williams last 10 matches: won 8, lost 2

Serena Williams journey to the final

1st round: Defeat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3

2nd round: Defeat Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-4

3rd round: Defeat Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3

4th round: Defeat Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4

Quarter-finals: Defeat Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3

Semi-finals: Defeat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1

Venus Williams journey to the final

1st round: Defeat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6, 7-5

2nd round: Defeat Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-2

3rd round: Defeat Ying-Ying Duan 6-1, 6-0

4th round: Defeat Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5

Quarter-finals: Defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6

Semi-finals: Defeat Coco Vandeweghe 6-7, 6-2, 6-3

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog and highlights throughout the match.