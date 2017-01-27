WATCH: NBL player Akil Mitchell cops horrific eye injury (GRAPHIC CONTENT)

 
Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , ,

    0 Have your say

    More Videos More Basketball Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Akil Mitchell of the NBL’s New Zealand Breakers suffered one of the most horrific sports injuries in memory on Thursday when an accidental poke in the eye from an opponent saw his left eyeball come out of its socket.

    The vision of the incident is graphic content and does not by any definition make for pleasant watching.

    Play was stopped at the match for about 15 minutes as Mitchell was taken off the court, and he was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

    He was treated there and in the words of the NBL Twitter account is “doing well”, and still able to see out of his injured eye.

    Mitchell himself was well enough to take to Twitter after leaving hospital and was already in the mood to poke a little fun at his own bad luck.

    The 24-year-old American joined the New Zealand Breakers in 2016 after playing for some years in the USA. He was briefly signed by the Houston Rockets but did not make an NBA debut.

    The Breakers eventually lost the match 81-94 at home to the Cairns Taipans.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for The Roar, get in touch.