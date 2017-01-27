WBBL final start time: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers date, time, venue, streaming and TV guide

One of Australia's first female sports journos, Debbie Spillane has a cracking chat with us

The success that has been the WBBL reaches its finale on Saturday, January 28 as the Perth Scorchers take on the Sydney Sixers at the WACA in Perth, with the first ball scheduled for 1:45pm (AEDT) – 10:45am (local).

This is The Roar‘s guide to everything you need to know about the final.

The Women’s Big Bash League has received increased exposure from both Cricket Australia and the media alike this summer, with 12 matches being broadcast on free-to-air TV and every match being streamed.

It has led to a much-heightened competition, and some good quality cricket being played with the final – played hours before the men’s sure to be a fast-paced and exciting affair.

Broadcast Information

As was the case last season, and has been the case for a number of this season’s matches, the Women’s Big Bash League final will be broadcast exclusively on free-to-air TV by Network Ten.

Instead of being on One HD like many of the other women’s games though, it will be on Channel Ten, with the broadcast beginning 15 minutes before the match at 1:30pm (AEDT) and due to end at 5pm (AEDT), leading into the news and then the men’s match, also at the WACA later in the evening.

The broadcast will end earlier though if the match does not to go the full distance.

The coverage will be led by Andy Maher for Channel 1, with former women’s cricketers Lisa Sthalekar and Mel Jones joining the call as expert commentators.

Online Streaming

Unlike other programmes broadcast by Channel Ten, this match will not be available through the Tenplay app or website, but there is still an option to watch the match via an online live stream.

That is the Cricket Australia Liveapp. Rather than the live pass, which covers international matches and the men’s Big Bash League, this is completely free and will pick up the exact same coverage as would be seen on TV.

To get this, you will need a cricket ID on the official Cricket Australia website, before accessing the stream through the match scoreboard.

You can also watch via the WBBL Facebook page, which is live streaming the same feed as Cricket Australia.

Key game information Start time: 1:45pm (AEDT) – 10:15am (local)

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth, Western Australia

Betting: Scorchers $1.83, Sixers $1.93

Last meeting: January 9, Sixers won by 4 wickets

Squads

Perth Scorchers

Suzie Bates (c), Megan Banting, Emma Biss, Nicole Bolton, Katherine Brunt, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Ebsary, Heather Graham, Katie-Jane Hartshorn, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Anya Shrubsole, Emily Smith, Elyse Villani

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Rhiannon Dick, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Carly Leeson, Emily Leys, Sara McGlashan, Haylee Partridge, Angela Reakes, Lauren Smith, Lisa Sthalekar, Dane van Niekerk