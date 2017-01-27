Women’s sport weekly wrap: Yeah, I’d like to see that

When I think about women in sport this week, two words immediately come to mind – ‘beginning’ and ‘end’.

Let’s start with the end.

Cricket

Tomorrow, the Sydney Sixers or Perth Scorchers will be crowned WBBL02 champions and the six-week competition will come to an end.

It’s been a season that has seen plenty of new talent unearthed, like Sophie Molineaux and Maitlan Brown from the Melbourne Renegades, Ashleigh Gardner from the Sydney Sixers and Sophie Devine from the Adelaide Strikers. It’s also been a season that has broken records when it comes to attendance at games (highest total being over 24,000 at the Melbourne Derby) and viewers who have watched games live on Facebook or on the Cricket Australia website.

But let’s talk about the final.

The Scorchers booked their spot with a nine-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday. The stand out player for the Scorchers was Elyse Villani who scored eight boundaries in her 52no from 48 balls.

Second to book their place in the final were the Sydney Sixers with a dominant 103 run win over the Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday. Alyssa Healy has been in blistering form this summer and that continued, reaching her half century in just 31 balls and making 77 runs off 45 balls.

It’s going to be a cracker of a final.

The Sixers have demonstrated throughout the season what a well-rounded team they are. Despite the loss of Ellyse Perry for the final due to a hamstring injury, with a batting line-up that includes Ash Gardner and Alyssa Healy (who both feature in the top five highest run scorers in the competition) and leading wicket-taker in the competition (Sarah Aley), the Sixers have strike power all over the field.

Likewise for the Scorchers whose batting line-up includes Elyse Villani, Suzie Bates and Nicole Bolton. Interestingly, partnerships between Villani and Bates and Villani and Bolton are two out of the three highest run partnerships in WBBL02. Villani has also been outstanding in the field taking the most catches in the competition so far.

I have heard a rumour that this will be the last time that the Scorchers play at the Furnace before it gets redeveloped. With the men’s game to follow featuring the same two teams, it promises to be a great day of cricket.

Domestic T20 has not been the only forum that has celebrated women in cricket this week.

At the Allan Border Medal on Monday night, Betty Wilson was inducted into the Australian cricket Hall of Fame. This was a woman who allegedly learnt how to play cricket by playing against a lamp post in the street and hitting a ball wrapped up in her mother’s stocking which hung from a hills hoist.

She was a right-handed batter and offspinner, played 11 Tests for Australia in the 1940s and 1950s and ended her career with an average of 57.46 with the bat. Her induction into the Australian cricket hall of fame follows her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2015.

Meg Lanning was awarded the Belinda Clark award for the third time and also won the award for female domestic player of the year. It caps off what has been a fabulous summer for Lanning, captaining both the Southern Stars and the Melbourne Stars and being the top run-scorer in WBBL02.

AFL

Despite the celebration of cricket as the WBBL02 concludes, it is just the beginning for the AFLW with the competition set to start in just seven sleeps.

Almost every day this week saw us treated to a story celebrating women in AFL.

It began on Sunday with the launch of the new ad campaign for the competition which I cannot stop watching.

It is a re-make of the classic ‘I’d like to see that’ AFL ad campaign and features Michelle Payne, Cathy Freeman, Sabre Norris and Moana Hope.

It paints a picture of the women who will be playing in the inaugural competition as fierce, athletic, talented and ready to take the field. What’s guaranteed is that we will definitely be seeing women kicking balls, women riding high and women making Australian sporting history when the competition starts next Saturday.

Not content with the good publicity around the ad campaign, the AFL machine kicked into the next gear following with an announcement that the opening fixture between Carlton and Collingwood being moved to Ikon Park because of the demand surrounding the game.

The original venue, Olympic Oval only holds 7,000 people while Ikon Park has capacity for an additional 10,000 fans and I would like nothing more than to see very few empty seats.

Finally, it was also announced this week that there will be 11 new AFL life members inducted by the AFL in March. Amongst men like Gary Ablett and Jarrad McVeigh, Sam Mostyn follows Jill Lindsay as the second woman to be recognised as an AFL life member.

Mostyn was the first ever female AFL Commissioner back in 2005 and it’s interesting to see how far the AFL has come during this time. Since then, there have been big strides by the AFL when it comes to inclusion including the appointment of two more female commissioners – the Honourable Linda Dessau and Major General Simone Wilkie AM – while Peggy O’Neal became a club president at Richmond, Chelsea Roffey goal-umpired an AFL grand final and of course, the AFLW was launched.

Her induction is well-deserved.

Tennis

And if you aren’t interested in cricket or AFL, then go no further than the women’s singles final in the Australian Open which will see sisters Serena and Venus Williams playing in the decider.

These women are boss and it will be a game which will see two of the most dominant players in the game play against each other.

By the time you read my next column we will have new WBBL02 champions and just be one sleep away from one of the biggest weekends in Australian sport with the Aussie 7s, AFLW and Auckland Nines all on my list to watch.

The only thing for sure is that you are going to need more than one television screen.