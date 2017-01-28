The AFL’s battle for Sydney to seriously heat up in 2017

The Giants look set to push the AFL's best aside in coming years. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

With the AFL preseason in motion, multiple predictions have been made about who will pry the premiership away from the Bulldogs’ tight grasp, with both Sydney teams considered contenders. So who will reign, the old or the new?

The Swans finished first and the Giants sixth at the end of the 2016 regular season, with the Swans playing one game more than the Greater Western Sydney during September.

When comparing stats, it is clear how close these two teams are.

Last year, the Swans averaged a 296.5 disposal rate per game compared to the Giants’ 389, however GWS averaged a 73 per cent disposal efficiency rate to the Swans’ 71 per cent.

In terms of the two midfields, the Swans averaged 164.2 in contested possessions compared to the Giants’ 150.2, whereas the Giants’ topped all teams for clearances, with an average of 41, with the Swans second, with 39.

With little difference offered in these stats, it comes down to the players and coaches’ game style.

In 2016, John Longmire looked to increase the fast and precise ball movement throughout the ground, beginning from his back line with the likes of Dane Rampe and Callum Mills. This allowed the team to challenge the Dogs and although success was not achieved, it is something Longmire will look to expand on.

Leon Cameron’s focus in 2016 was contested ball, in order to fuel his decorated forward line, a game plan that carried them to the finals. In 2017 this style will be expanded as this young team develops.

So, who will be Sydney’s shining light in 2017 – will the eighth year of the young Giants life bring them their first flag, or will the Swans reign?