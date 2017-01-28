Australia miss NZ rugby sevens quarters

Ridiculous 80-metre solo try lights up the internet

Australia have failed to reach the quarter-finals of their second successive rugby sevens tournament after losing to heavyweights Fiji and South Africa in Wellington.

Andy Friend’s young side pushed Olympic champions Fiji close, leading 12-5 at halftime through tries to Alex Gibbon and Henry Hutchison.

A Fijian side missing several of their Rio heroes pulled away late through tries to Joeli Lutumailagi, Alivereti Veitokani and captain Osea Kolinisau to win 26-12.

Series leaders South Africa joined Fiji on two wins out of two after a polished 28-0 shutout of the Australians.

The Blitzboks led 7-0 through Werner Kok at the break before Siviwe Soyizwape, Dylan Sage and Chris Dry crossed.

Two wins, including a triumph over former mentor Sir Gordon Tietjens, have guaranteed New Zealand a quarter-final berth.

The three-time defending champion All Blacks Sevens accounted for Samoa 33-7 before holding out France 21-14 in their opening pool matches.

They have booked a place in the last eight regardless of the result of their final pool game against the unbeaten United States.

The Samoan win was particularly poignant as it was the first game in charge for ex-Kiwi coach of 22 years, Sir Gordon Tietjens.

The All Blacks sevens dominated possession to lead 21-0 at halftime and pour cold water on Tietjens’ return to Wellington, where he enjoyed unrivalled success.

Captain Scott Curry scored the first try and had a second before the break, while the other tries went to Sherwin Stowers, Tim Mikkelson and DJ Forbes.

Stowers found the tryline again against France while Rocky Khan and Sione Molia crossed before holding off a late French charge.

Other unbeaten teams through two rounds are England and Canada.

England looked classy in crushing Papua New Guinea 40-0 and Argentina 26-7.

Canada, ranked 13th after two rounds of the world series, toppled fourth-placed Scotland 28-19 and sixth-placed Wales 28-5.