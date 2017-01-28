Big Bash League final live stream: How to watch Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers online or on TV

The Perth Scorchers are seeking a third Big Bash League title, the Sydney Sixers a second when the two teams go head to head in the BBL06 final on Saturday night.

If you want to watch the match, you’re in the right place. We’ve got all the information you need here for watching the match on TV, or live streaming it on TV.

If you are looking to watch the match on TV, it’s a simple proposition – the match will be televised on Channel Ten, live and exclusively.

The match begins at 7:15pm AEDT, but Ten’s coverage will kick off at 7pm AEDT, and likely wrap up around 10:40pm AEDT unless play ends unusually early.

If you are looking to live stream the match, you will need to do so through the Cricket Australia live Pass from cricket.com.au.

The pass offers two different purchase methods, depending on whether you are an avid cricket-lover wanting live streams all year, or only keen on watching this individual match.

If it’s the first, you can go for the 365 pass, which allows you to stream every match played in Australia – from the international scene through to the BBL and now completed Matador Cup. This costs $29.99.

For the latter, you’ll be after the day pass, which gives you all the same entitlements but only for a period of 24 hours and will set you back $5.99.

If you happen to be an Optus customer, then the live pass may be included in your plan for no extra cost – however, keep in mind that if you are outside of a wifi zone when streaming, data charges will occur as per normal.

It’s also important to note that, unlike a lot of other Channel Ten programming, you will not be able to stream the Big Bash final through their live streaming service, Tenplay – making the Cricket Australia live pass the only legitimate option.