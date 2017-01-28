Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers are within striking distance of a top six birth and will fancy their chances of securing all three points against the Brisbane Roar away from home. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.
Despite an underwhelming start to the season, the Wanderers are starting to hit their stride, producing good performances against rivals Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets respectively.
The two-nil win against the Jets in particular should kick start some much-needed winning momentum for Western Sydney, who now travel to Brisbane to take on a Roar side that recently ended a three-match losing streak.
A one-nil win over Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand has the Roar back on track for a vital top three birth. With that said, Brisbane will not have it all their own way against the Wanderers tonight.
As Western Sydney proved against Sydney several weeks ago, their best football is more than capable of upsetting the elite teams in the A-League. The only problem with the Wanderers so far is their inability to convert pressure into goals.
Against Sydney, the Wanderers created a host of chances to beat their undefeated rivals. The clinical final touch and pass however was lacking and this was more or less addressed in their recent win over the Jets.
On form, the Wanderers at their best are a worthy shot of causing an upset in Brisbane. The Roar are always difficult to beat at home and need a win to keep track with Melbourne City in third position on the table.
If the Roar hope to make it two straight wins on the trot, the key man they need to shut down is Argentine Nico Martinez, who has finally come to life for the Wanderers. His performance in the second half of the Wanderers nil all stalemate against Sydney in particular showcases the danger he presents when he is given time on the ball. If the Roar don’t shut Martinez down, the Wanderers have what it takes to secure another priceless win.
Prediction
The Roar start favourites at home but the Wanderers are building some good momentum and are a worthy pick of causing an upset.
Wanderers to win 2-1
8:42pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Game nicely in the balance as Brisbane and Western Sydney go into the break all level. Brisbane on the balance of play have been the better of play but the Wanderers hit back against the run of play and are well in the hunt with some aces up their sleeve. Fascinating second half coming up with plenty to play for.
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:41pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:41pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:40pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:40pm | ! Report
45′ – Wanderers stretched down their left as Brisbane continue to probe down the flanks. Broich, Bowles all involved for Brisbane. Wanderers now with a chance to break forward after some good work from Jumpei. Brisbane regroup.
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:42pm
TK said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Great work RBB best away crowd here all year.
8:36pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:36pm | ! Report
41′ – Roar still look more promising in possession as they build from the back. Vital that both teams hold their line with the break approaching.
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:33pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:33pm | ! Report
38′ – The Roar asking questions now. Aspro with a great clearance as he deals with a dangerous cross. Open contest. Both teams looking dangerous in possession. Wanderers now with back to back corners.
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:30pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:30pm | ! Report
35′ – The Roar will be very frustrated about that equaliser. They were on top of the Wanderers but a clinical direct counter attack found Nichols in space who found Jumpei in the area – the rest is history.
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:28pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Best passage of play from the Wanderers results in a goal as Nichols lays the ball off nicely for Jumpei who shoots low and hard and finds the bottom corner! Clinical finish and the Wanderers back on level terms against the run of play!
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:27pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:27pm | ! Report
GOAL WANDERERS
Roar 1
Wanderers 1
8:23pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:23pm | ! Report
29′ – Wanderers wall does its job as Petratos’ effort is a poor one. Wanderers though need to regroup here. A little unsettled after conceding.
Roar 1
Wanderers 0