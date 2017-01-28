Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers are within striking distance of a top six birth and will fancy their chances of securing all three points against the Brisbane Roar away from home. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, the Wanderers are starting to hit their stride, producing good performances against rivals Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets respectively.

The two-nil win against the Jets in particular should kick start some much-needed winning momentum for Western Sydney, who now travel to Brisbane to take on a Roar side that recently ended a three-match losing streak.

A one-nil win over Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand has the Roar back on track for a vital top three birth. With that said, Brisbane will not have it all their own way against the Wanderers tonight.

As Western Sydney proved against Sydney several weeks ago, their best football is more than capable of upsetting the elite teams in the A-League. The only problem with the Wanderers so far is their inability to convert pressure into goals.

Against Sydney, the Wanderers created a host of chances to beat their undefeated rivals. The clinical final touch and pass however was lacking and this was more or less addressed in their recent win over the Jets.

On form, the Wanderers at their best are a worthy shot of causing an upset in Brisbane. The Roar are always difficult to beat at home and need a win to keep track with Melbourne City in third position on the table.

If the Roar hope to make it two straight wins on the trot, the key man they need to shut down is Argentine Nico Martinez, who has finally come to life for the Wanderers. His performance in the second half of the Wanderers nil all stalemate against Sydney in particular showcases the danger he presents when he is given time on the ball. If the Roar don’t shut Martinez down, the Wanderers have what it takes to secure another priceless win.

Prediction

The Roar start favourites at home but the Wanderers are building some good momentum and are a worthy pick of causing an upset.

Wanderers to win 2-1