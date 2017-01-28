Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Football returns to Gosford, with the Central Coast Mariners hoping to get themselves off the bottom of the ladder when they host Perth Glory at Bluetongue Stadium. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

It was a season-defining win last time out for the Glory, coming from behind in glorious fashion to topple an in-form Melbourne Victory outfit. Late goals from super-sub Nebojsa Marinkovic and Adam Taggart sealed the three points for the Glory, who are now unbeaten in their last five matches.

Perth’s new year resurgence has seen the club climb into the top six. However, with the Wellington Phoenix and the Western Sydney Wanderers only three points behind, the Glory must not let their guard down, especially given they have only managed just one win away from home.

Meanwhile, it was a familiar tale last week for Central Coast, who narrowly went down to Melbourne City after Roy O’Donovan’s sending off shifted the course of the match in the favour of the home side.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, the Mariners have shown glimpses of improvement recently, highlighted by their incredible match with league leaders Sydney FC which they lost closely after rectifying a two-goal deficit.

A win today could potentially see them jump ahead of Adelaide United and away from last on the ladder.

The last time these two sides met was back in November, when the Mariners notched up their second win of the season. Perth has only managed to beat the Mariners once at Bluetongue Stadium, back in November, 2014. Yet the Glory will be determined to improve their disappointing away record this season.

O’Donovan’s absence through suspension is a big blow for the home side, having scored eight of the Mariners’ 18 goals this season. It comes as a stroke of luck for the Glory, who have suffered problems in defence this season, having conceded 31 goals after 16 rounds – the second highest in the league.

Yet, it’s the Mariners who have conceded the most goals, letting 34 slip past. They will have to be extra cautious given the options the Glory has at its disposal.

Prediction

The Mariners have shown a lot of spirit recently, however they will need a lot more than that to overcome an in-form Perth Glory side looking to extend its unbeaten run to six matches.

Perth 3-1.

Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.