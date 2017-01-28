City admit ‘youth league’ travel struggles took their toll against the Jets

Sky Blues come back to take the Big Blue again

Michael Valkanis won’t blame Melbourne City’s flat A-League performance on the team’s travel delays but panned the disruption as one worthy of the youth league.

The coach also had a little dig at media for allegedly holding City to higher expectations than A-League rivals, declaring “they think our team is a Playstation game … we’re talking about human beings”.

Valkanis said he believed Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle might have been called off the day prior when City’s flight from Sydney to Coffs Harbour was cancelled due to bad weather.

Once it became clear the fixture would go ahead, the squad were forced to wake about 5am to catch their rescheduled flight, which landed in Coffs mid-morning ahead of a 7.50pm same-day kick-off.

The Jets arrived on Wednesday.

City struggled to make headway against a sturdy Jets defence before Andrew Nabbout’s brace either side of halftime sealed the result and re-entry into the top six.

“The travel plans weren’t fantastic … I’m sure the club will make a statement about that matter,” Valkanis said after overseeing his first match as full-time coach.

“I don’t want to make excuses for the result, I’m not going to do that.

“But it’s not the youth league – I remember doing that as a coach in the youth league.”

While Bruno Fornaroli halved the deficit from the spot in the second half, the visitors couldn’t find an equaliser to take something from the first A-League game to be played at Coffs Harbour International Stadium.

Valkanis lamented the way City were dispossessed in “silly areas” and conceded they needed to better handle counter-attacking opponents.

And he viewed the result as a missed opportunity to close the gap on second-placed Melbourne Victory to three points ahead of next weekend’s final derby.

Now, six points behind and 17 adrift of leaders Sydney FC, the odds of a top-two finish are well and truly against them.

“Mathematically it’s still possible, so of course that’s what we’re aiming for,” Valkanis said.

“We’re playing well enough to get better results than losing like this.”

The coach went on to lament what he saw as a perception problem surrounding his star-studded squad and the rest of the league.

“We have got a strong squad, but a lot of people seem to disrespect everyone else in the league – that’s what I gather with the media,” he said.

“Everyone disrespects every other team, that they’re not good enough, or they think our team is a Playstation game.

“When I play with my sons the players get a certain rating, and every week they play with that rating.

“We’re talking about human beings who put in 100 per cent effort today to try and win the game.”

Tim Cahill was seen icing his knee area after being subbed off on the hour but Valkanis clarified it was only precautionary.