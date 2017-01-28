Highlights: Mariners rise from bottom with Perth upset

Taggart has 'one of the great misses' of the A-League era

Central Coast have again proved a thorn in Perth’s side, pulling off a 2-0 upset win in Gosford to climb off the bottom of the A-League table.

The Mariners scored twice within five minutes after halftime at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday to secure their first win since defeating Kenny Lowe’s side nine weeks ago by the same scoreline at the same venue.

The struggling Mariners didn’t need club top-scorer Roy O’Donovan to get the job done as the suspended Irishman’s replacement, striker Josh Bingham, netted the opener before Fabio Ferreira buried a penalty.

The result lifts the Mariners into ninth on 13 points and means they have more points against Perth (seven) than all other rivals combined.

“It’s a reward for our recent performances and effort,” coach Paul Okon said.

“At times maybe we rode our luck a little bit, but I think we earned that luck today by our energy, our hunger and desire to get the three points.”

It snapped the Glory’s stretch of five unbeaten matches, leaving their top-six position vulnerable and they’ll now face Newcastle without in-form goalkeeper Liam Reddy.

The former Mariner was shown a straight red card in the 83rd minute after coming out of his box to clear the ball, taking a first touch and catching an incoming Trent Buhagiar with his second.

Lowe, who said his team gifted Central Coast both their goals, felt Reddy did not intend foul play.

“I’m not sure whether it’s a red,” Lowe said.

“I don’t know the rules, but I thought there were players behind Liam ready to mop up the mistake.”

The visitors might have taken control had a key few moments played out differently during a dominant period late in the first half.

First, Diego Castro skied a straightforward shot over the bar.

Then, Buhagiar was lucky to stay on the field after laying a late sliding tackle on Joseph Mills, catching the Glory defender’s ankle with his studs and leaving him prone for some minutes.

Compounding the pain, Adam Taggart was set up at point-blank range courtesy of a pinpoint Andy Keogh cross and even better Castro cutback but the in-form marksman failed to connect with the ball.

Perth’s inability to capitalise came back to haunt them after the break, when Bingham netted to spare the blushes of Buhagiar, who’d just rammed a tap-in into the post.

The flag went up for offside but referee Kris Griffith-Jones ruled Perth midfielder Milan Smiljanic had touched the ball last.

The hosts doubled the lead thanks to Josh Risdon’s handball in the box, Ferreira converting from the spot.