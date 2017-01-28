Luke DeVere not expecting Socceroos recall

Brisbane Roar player Luke Devere heads the ball over top of Gold Coast United player Joel Porter during the 1st round of the 2010 A-league competition at Skilled Park on the Gold Coast, Sunday, Aug. 08, 2010. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

He’ll take it if it comes but Brisbane Roar defender Luke DeVere doesn’t believe he’s done enough to earn a Socceroos recall.

One of the A-League’s form players, DeVere has signed a two-year contract extension with the Roar despite strong interest from clubs at home and overseas.

The 27-year-old missed all of last season because of a career-threatening quadriceps injury.

But he has barely missed a beat this season, and his work in the heart of Brisbane’s defence is certain to have attracted the attention of Ange Postecoglou ahead of March’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Iraq.

The Socceroos boss handed DeVere his only cap against world champions Germany in March 2015 – a few weeks before DeVere injured ripped his hip flexor off the bone in an end-of-season friendly against Spanish side Villarreal.

However, DeVere reckons he has a “long way to go” before he can justify a return to the international arena.

“There’s a lot of good players, especially in my position and where I’ve come from,” he said.

“I need to get a lot more football under my belt to warrant that sort of selection.

“I’m just focused on what I can do for Brisbane at the moment and staying injury free and trying to keep building.

“If something comes from that, it’s obviously an honour. But it’s not my sole focus to try and play games to get into that squad.”

DeVere did not rule out another move abroad in the future but said he would only leave the Roar if the right opportunity came along.

“This club’s a part of me, they gave me my first opportunity as a professional footballer so it was always going to be a preference to help move forward with the club,” he said.

DeVere spent four seasons with Gyeongnam FC in the K-League before joining Brisbane for his second stint with the club midway through the 2014-15 season.

He is the third player to re-sign with the Roar this season, along with captain Matt McKay and midfielder Thomas Kristensen.

A host of key players, including striker Jamie Maclaren and goalkeeper Michael Theo, are off-contract and free to talk to other clubs.