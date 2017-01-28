NRL Nines squads: Sharks, Storm, Souths, Raiders, Eels

Ahead of the pre-season NRL Nines tournament, teams are being assembled ahead of the NRL season proper, with some stars heading across, while others stay home.

Cronulla Sharkes NRL Nines squad

Wade Graham, Luke Lewis and Jack Bird headline a seven-strong contingent of grand final heroes in Cronulla’s squad for the NRL Auckland Nines.

The trio join Matt Prior, Chris Heighington, Gerard Beale and Ricky Leutele, as members of the side who prevailed in last year’s grand final win, to also be included in an 18-man squad for next weekend’s tournament at Eden Park.

Coach Shane Flanagan has left several of his biggest names at home, including Paul Gallen, Andrew Fifita and James Maloney, however the premiers have named one of the strongest line-ups.

One of the biggest points of interest will be the inclusion of under-20s halfback Kyle Flanagan, the son of coach Shane.

Wests Tigers recruit Manaia Cherrington will get a chance to make a statement about his desire to wear the No.9 jersey vacated by the retiring Michael Ennis.

Sharks: Wade Graham, Luke Lewis, Matt Prior, Chris Heighington, Gerard Beale, Kurt Capewell, Joseph Paulo, Jack Bird, Ricky Leutele, Manaia Cherrington, Jesse Ramien, Will Kennedy, Jayden Walker, Kyle Flanagan, Sione Katoa, Billy Magoulias, Malakai Houma, Kurt Kara.

Melbourne Storm NRL Nines squad

Melbourne will leave the Big Three wrapped in cotton wool for next weekend’s NRL Auckland Nines.

Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and returning fullback Billy Slater will all miss the pre-season tournament with Young Tonumaipea and Kenny Bromwich to skipper the squad.

Fullback-turned-playmaker Cameron Munster is the only big name included by coach Craig Bellamy, who will hand over the coaching reins to assistant Jason Ryles.

Former Wests Tigers winger Josh Addo-Carr will make his club debut at Eden Park while the likes of Brodie Croft, Scott Drinkwater, Ryley Jacks and Linc Port will get their chance to impress.

Storm squad: 1. Young Tonumaipea, 2. Josh Addo-Carr, 3. Curtis Scott, 4. Cheyse Blair, 5. Linc Port, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Mark Nicholls, 9. Slade Griffin, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Joe Stimson, 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Kenny Bromwich, 14. Scott Drinkwater, 15. Ryley Jacks, 16. Jake Turpin, 17. Dean Britt, 18. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 19. Charlie Galo.

South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL Nines squad

First-choice halves Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker headline a strong South Sydney squad to travel to next week’s Auckland Nines tournament.

Ten of the 19 players given plane tickets to New Zealand were part of the side that played in the final game of the 2016 season.

Recruits Robbie Rochow and Robert Jennings also get starts, as does injury-plagued former Sydney Roosters player Anthony Cherrington.

Notable omissions include controversial new buy Robbie Farah, as well as skipper Greg Inglis, Sam and George Burgess, and John Sutton.

In the Nines’ three-year history, the Rabbitohs have twice reached the quarter-final stage, going on to win the 2015 title against Cronulla.

Squad: Angus Crichton, Damien Cook, Bryson Goodwin, Aaron Gray, Zane Musgrove, Siosifa Talakai, Adam Reynolds, Tyrell Fuimaono, Braidon Burns, Kyle Turner, Alex Johnston, Anthony Cherrington, Cody Walker, Hymel Hunt, Robert Jennings, Thomas Burgess, Robbie Rochow, Cam Murray, Dave Tyrell.

anberra Raiders NRL Nines squad

Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer will headline a no-frills Canberra line-up lacking in star power for next week’s Auckland Nines.

The Raiders halves and forward Luke Bateman are the only three players who have tickets to New Zealand that featured in the Raiders’ preliminary loss to Melbourne last year.

NRL stars Jordan Rapana, Shannon Boyd, Josh Hodgson, Joey Leilua, Josh Papalii, Jack Wighton and captain Jarrod Croker have all been kept in cotton wool.

Dave Taylor, who is on a train-and-trial deal with the club in search of a fulltime contract in Ricky Stuart’s squad, has also been left out.

Stuart himself will remain in the nation’s capital, instead sending assistant Dean Pay to coach.

New faces Dunamis Lui and Jordan Turner will wear the lime green for the first time while veteran Jeff Lima, who made just six NRL appearances last year, was named captain.

“It’ll be good for the young fellas and the new boys that are coming to the club. It’ll good for them to impress the coach,” Lima said.

“We’ve got a young team but they’re very energetic. I don’t think experience is going to be better than most, if you hold onto the ball the longest, you’ll probably win the game.

“We’ve got a few young guys who are pretty quick in our team. Young Zac Santo, Thomas Cronan, and Nick Cotric, he’s trained well, most of the guys have trained well for this.”

Canberra squad: Zac Santo, Eddio Aiono, Thomas Cronan, Brent Naden, Nick Cotric, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Dunamis Lui, Adam Clydsdale, Jeff Lima (c), Luke Bateman, Scott Sorensen, Jordan Turner, Paul Roache, Mark McCormack, Anthony Moraitis, Makahesi Makatoa, Topi Tafua.

Parramatta Eels NRL Nines squad

Two months after being ordered to surrender his passport, Semi Radradra will fly to New Zealand next week and take part in the NRL Auckland Nines.

The troubled Eels’ winger was named by coach Brad Arthur in a strong 19-man squad featuring first-choice halves Corey Norman and Clinton Gutherson.

Rising star Bevan French also received a plane ticket, as did recruits Josh Hoffman, Nathan Brown, George Jennings and Suaia Matagi.

The only notable omissions were Michael Jennings, Beau Scott and club captain Tim Mannah, while Peni Terepo was stood down on Friday after being convicted of careless driving.

Radradra was banned from flying overseas after missing a court appearance in November related to domestic violence charges because he was visiting his sick father in Fiji.

He is next due in court on February 13, however has already signed a contract to play rugby union in 2018 for French club Toulon.

The Eels claimed last year’s Nines trophy with a win over the Warriors in the final, before being stripped of the title as part of their punishment for salary-cap cheating.

“The Nines is our first outing and I am pleased that we have been able to introduce some of our new acquisitions so early in the year,” Arthur said.

“We also have some of our developing players coming along for their first taste of an NRL-like environment.”

Eels squad: Nathan Brown, Kenny Edwards, Jamal Fogarty, Bevan French, David Gower, Clint Gutherson, Josh Hoffman, George Jennings, Cameron King, Suaia Matagi, Tepai Moeroa, Corey Norman (capt), Marata Niukore, Scott Schulte, Rory O’Brien, Semi Radradra, Honeti Tuha, Joseph Ualesi, Troy Dargan.