Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League final live scores, blog

The two most successful franchises in Big Bash history will tonight lock horns at the WACA as the Perth Scorchers play host to the Sydney Sixers in the 2016-17 decider. Join The Roar from 7:15pm AEDT for all the live scores, coverage and analysis from the last match of BBL06.
It has been a remarkably even tournament, with only two games and net run rate separating the last-placed Sydney Thunder from the top spot, but the Scorchers’ impressive squad depth and consistency has held them in good stead throughout.
Despite losing three matches in the regular season, they never really looked likely to miss out on a finals berth, and with imperious displays against the Hobart Hurricanes and in their semi-final against the Melbourne Stars, they look to be peaking at the perfect time.
Mitchell Johnson was the hero against the Stars, finishing with the scarcely believable figures of 3/3 off 4 overs, and ensured the game was all but done by the seventh over.
But with the in-form Shaun Marsh unavailable, having been picked for the Australian ODI side for the upcoming tour to New Zealand after posting a pair of form-reversing fifties in the previous two matches, it will be up to Johnson and his bowling comrades to pick up some of the slack.
Left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff has made a shock return to the squad after being sidelined since November with a stress fracture in his left leg, and with regular quick Jhye Richardson reportedly less than fully fit, the 26-year old could well be in the frame for an immediate return in the most important game of all.
The Sixers, unlike the Scorchers, have had a rollercoaster campaign, with some impressive victories impeded by some heavy defeats. A crushing loss to cross-town rivals the Thunder left them needing an away victory over the Stars in their last regular season match to scrape into the finals.
They certainly rode the gauntlet in that match, with Sean Abbott and Johan Botha lifting them from the mire just when they appeared gone, and their semi-final clash with the Brisbane Heat was just more of the same.
Some Moises Henriques brilliance with the bat appeared to have ensured a comfortable run-chase for the men in pink, before a late collapse forced a dramatic super over.
It was left to Henriques again to ensure the Sixers managed to scrape through in a match they really should have won much earlier.
The Sixers have some selection dilemmas of their own, however, with Kiwi import Colin Munro being called away on international duties.
Jordan Silk appears his most likely replacement, lest the Sixers weaken their already fickle batting order by bringing in one of fast bowling pair Doug Bollinger and Henry Thornton.
Prediction
The Sixers have found improbable ways to win in their past two games, but with form and a die-hard crowd on their side, the Scorchers should be able to get home in a close one.
These teams are no strangers to each other at the business end of the Big Bash, with the Sixers triumphing in the inaugural BBL final before the Scorchers gained their revenge in a last-ball thriller in the 2014/15 edition.
Can Mitchell Johnson and Adam Voges lead the Scorchers to their third BBL crown? Or will it be Moises Henriques and Nathan Lyon who inspire the Sixers to a famous away win?
Tune into The Roar from 7:15pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage, and be sure to weigh in with your own thoughts in the comments section below.
7:19pm
Tim Miller said | 7:19pm | ! Report
0.5, Johnson to Hughes, one run, Sixers are off! Wide again from Johnson, Hughes just guides this off the edge down to third man for a single. Johnson with the dreadful figures of 0/1 (by his standards).
(SIXERS 0/1)
7:18pm
Tim Miller said | 7:18pm | ! Report
0.4, Johnson to Hughes, past the outside edge again! Nervous start from Hughes, pokes nervously at a wide away swinger from Johnson. Nearly caught the outside edge. Just dragged his bat back inside the line in time.
(SIXERS 0/0)
7:17pm
Tim Miller said | 7:17pm | ! Report
0.3, Johnson to Hughes, there’s the bouncer! 139kph and back of a length, but Hughes ducks under it pretty safely.
(SIXERS 0/0)
7:16pm
Tim Miller said | 7:16pm | ! Report
0.1, Johnson to Hughes, beats him first up! Superb delivery, length and moving off the seam away from the left-hander. Peach to start up. 141kph too.
(SIXERS 0/0)
7:15pm
Tim Miller said | 7:15pm | ! Report
Fireworks go off and the crowd is up and about as the Scorchers come out onto the ground for their warm-up.
“Play the game, watch the ball and react,” says Michael Lumb to a reporter about dealing with Mitchell Johnson tonight. He’ll be opening with Daniel Hughes, who’s just quietly gone about accumulating a not insignificant number of runs this tournament.
Hughes will take the first ball. Mitchell Johnson steaming in. It’s all systems go in the final of 2016/17!
7:07pm
Tim Miller said | 7:07pm | ! Report
Will be very interesting to see how the Sixers top order handle Mitchell Johnson after his scintillating spell against the Stars last week. Will they look to take it to him early and knock him off his perch, or will they just look to nudge him around and look to attack the likes of Agar and Turner later on? The big left-armer will certainly be front and centre in proceedings tonight.
7:06pm
Tim Miller said | 7:06pm | ! Report
It’s finals time everybody! Hello and welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the BBL06 Big Final between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers!
News from the WACA is the Scorchers have won the toss and will bowl first. So Mitchell Johnson will get first use of a hopefully fiery Perth pitch.
At the selection table, just one change for the home side: Hilton Cartwright replaces the ODI-recalled Shaun Marsh in the XI. So despite a shock call up to the squad yesterday, Jason Behrendorff won’t play. Jhye Richardson keeps his spot.
As for the Sixers, just one change, with Jordan Silk coming in for departing Kiwi Colin Munro. So both sides going with very similar teams to the ones that triumphed in last week’s semi-finals.
SCORCHERS: M. Klinger, S. Whiteman (wk), I. Bell, A. Voges (c), A. Turner, H. Cartwright, A. Agar, T. Bresnan, A. Tye, M. Johnson, J. Richardson.
SIXERS: M. Lumb, D. Hughes, N. Maddinson, M. Henriques (c), B. Haddin (wk), J. Silk, J. Botha, S. Abbott, B. Dwarshuis, N. Lyon, J. Bird.
Only a few minutes away from the start of play, so don’t go anywhere!