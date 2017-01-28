Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League final live scores, blog

The two most successful franchises in Big Bash history will tonight lock horns at the WACA as the Perth Scorchers play host to the Sydney Sixers in the 2016-17 decider. Join The Roar from 7:15pm AEDT for all the live scores, coverage and analysis from the last match of BBL06.

It has been a remarkably even tournament, with only two games and net run rate separating the last-placed Sydney Thunder from the top spot, but the Scorchers’ impressive squad depth and consistency has held them in good stead throughout.

Despite losing three matches in the regular season, they never really looked likely to miss out on a finals berth, and with imperious displays against the Hobart Hurricanes and in their semi-final against the Melbourne Stars, they look to be peaking at the perfect time.

Mitchell Johnson was the hero against the Stars, finishing with the scarcely believable figures of 3/3 off 4 overs, and ensured the game was all but done by the seventh over.

But with the in-form Shaun Marsh unavailable, having been picked for the Australian ODI side for the upcoming tour to New Zealand after posting a pair of form-reversing fifties in the previous two matches, it will be up to Johnson and his bowling comrades to pick up some of the slack.

Left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff has made a shock return to the squad after being sidelined since November with a stress fracture in his left leg, and with regular quick Jhye Richardson reportedly less than fully fit, the 26-year old could well be in the frame for an immediate return in the most important game of all.

The Sixers, unlike the Scorchers, have had a rollercoaster campaign, with some impressive victories impeded by some heavy defeats. A crushing loss to cross-town rivals the Thunder left them needing an away victory over the Stars in their last regular season match to scrape into the finals.

They certainly rode the gauntlet in that match, with Sean Abbott and Johan Botha lifting them from the mire just when they appeared gone, and their semi-final clash with the Brisbane Heat was just more of the same.

Some Moises Henriques brilliance with the bat appeared to have ensured a comfortable run-chase for the men in pink, before a late collapse forced a dramatic super over.

It was left to Henriques again to ensure the Sixers managed to scrape through in a match they really should have won much earlier.

The Sixers have some selection dilemmas of their own, however, with Kiwi import Colin Munro being called away on international duties.

Jordan Silk appears his most likely replacement, lest the Sixers weaken their already fickle batting order by bringing in one of fast bowling pair Doug Bollinger and Henry Thornton.

Prediction

The Sixers have found improbable ways to win in their past two games, but with form and a die-hard crowd on their side, the Scorchers should be able to get home in a close one.

These teams are no strangers to each other at the business end of the Big Bash, with the Sixers triumphing in the inaugural BBL final before the Scorchers gained their revenge in a last-ball thriller in the 2014/15 edition.

Can Mitchell Johnson and Adam Voges lead the Scorchers to their third BBL crown? Or will it be Moises Henriques and Nathan Lyon who inspire the Sixers to a famous away win?

Tune into The Roar from 7:15pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage, and be sure to weigh in with your own thoughts in the comments section below.