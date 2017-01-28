Perth Wildcats vs Melbourne United: NBL live scores

The Perth Wildcats will be attempting to push their way back into the top four of the NBL when they host Melbourne United. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 9:30pm (AEDT).

Successful sides last season, both the Wildcats and United would be disappointed with their season to date.

Perth, who have made the finals every year for three decades now, are at serious risk of seeing their streak end – before this match begins, they currently find themselves in seventh on the table.

Of course, the amazing thing about the NBL this season is just how little separates the best teams from the worst. While the Adelaide 36ers have an unchallengeable claim to top spot, only a single win and a miniscule margin of percentage separates the Illawarra Hawks in second and the Wildcats in seventh.

That makes this game enormously important – the Wildcats and United both have a game or two in hand against those sides currently in the top four, and so getting a win here is going to be absolutely vital in the race for finals.

United themselves are in fifth place, and boast the best percentage of any team bar the 36ers, though they don’t do so by any great margin.

Victory tonight could put them as high as second, depending on other results.

Prediction

The Wildcats are always hard to beat at home and these teams have produced some fantastic games in the last two seasons. As much as you would back Melbourne’s offence to get the job done more often than not, Damian Martin and Casey Prather should lead Perth to a much-needed victory.

Wildcats by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 9:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.