Highlights: Sixers smashed as Perth Scorchers secure a third BBL title

The Perth Scorchers are the BBL champions once again, for a third time in just six seasons, after recording a nine-wicket win over the Sydney Sixers on Saturday night.

In a season that provided plenty of thrilling, close finishes, this definitely was not one. A strong bowling performance restricted the Sixers to just 9/141, which the Scorchers had no trouble chasing down.

In fact they brought up a winning chase with 25 balls and nine wickets still in the bank, Michael Klinger hitting a six to provide the winning runs as part of his excellent knock of 71 unbeaten.

The Sixers were in trouble from very early on with their first three batsmen knocked off for a total of just 14 runs.

Moises Henriques and Brad Haddin then put together a solid partnership that looked like it might prove to be their saviour, but when their wickets were taken the title fell far from Sydney’s reach.

Man of the match Jhye Richardson proved enormously valuable for the home side, taking three wickets during his bowling spell, running out Nic Maddinson and catching Johan Botha while fielding.

“Unbelievable. At the start of the season I wouldn’t have even dreamed of it. It’s a perfect result. I’m speechless,” Richardson said.

Tim Bresnan also took three wickets for the Scorchers, while Mitchell Johnson took the wicket of opener Michael Lumb and gave up just 13 runs in his four-over spell.

Sam Whiteman put up 41 runs for the Scorchers opening alongside Klinger, while Ian Bell added 31 after Whiteman was caught by Brad Haddin.

The result means that the Scorchers are now undisputedly the best and most successful team in the history of the Big Bash League.

In the league’s six years, they have failed to make the final only once and have now won three times from those five attempts – with all three titles coming in the last four years.

The Sixers on the other hand will now look to bounce back from their disappointment. It was their third appearance in a Big Bash final, but they have only the one title so far to show for it.

“It’s very hard when you’re 3-15 off three overs,” Sixers captain Moises Henriques said of his team’s loss.

“Even then, Haddin came out and got the momentum somewhat back into our favour.

“But I thought we were probably 20 or 30 runs short, and then we didn’t execute with the ball either.”

Final score

Sydney Sixers 9/141

Perth Scorchers 1/144