Tell us your tip: Who wins the WBBL and BBL finals?

The big day is here – today we’ll find out the winners of this summer’s WBBL and BBL competitions, and as luck would have it, the same franchises are being represented in both matches.

For both the male and female competitions it’s case of the Perth Scorchers hosting the Sydney Sixers at the WACA – sorry, #TheFurnace.

In both competitions, it is the Scorchers who will go in as favourites – understandable, given they are on home soil.

For either side though it will be a chance to do the double by winning both sides of the competition – coincidentally enough, the Sydney Thunder did exactly that last year.

So what we want to know is – who are you tipping? Will it be a Scorchers double, a Sixers double, or something in between?

Check out the key information for both matches below, and then let us know in the comments who you think will win, and why.

WBBL Final – Scorchers vs Sixers

Start time: 1:45pm (AEDT), 10:15am (local)

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth, Western Australia

Betting: Scorchers $1.83, Sixers $1.93

Last meeting: January 9, Sixers won by 4 wickets

Squads

Perth Scorchers

Suzie Bates (c), Megan Banting, Emma Biss, Nicole Bolton, Katherine Brunt, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Ebsary, Heather Graham, Katie-Jane Hartshorn, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Anya Shrubsole, Emily Smith, Elyse Villani.

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Rhiannon Dick, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Carly Leeson, Emily Leys, Sara McGlashan, Haylee Partridge, Angela Reakes, Lauren Smith, Lisa Sthalekar, Dane van Niekerk.

BBL Final – Scorchers vs Sixers

Start time: 7:15pm (AEDT) – 4:15pm (local)

Venue: W.A.C.A, Perth

Betting: Scorchers $1.74, Sixers $2.08

Last meeting: 27 December, Sixers won by 6 wickets at Sydney Cricket Ground

Squads

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Ian Bell, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, James Muirhead, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Cameron Valente, Adam Voges, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Sam Billings, Jackson Bird, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Daniel Hughes, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Joe Mennie, Steve O’Keefe, Jason Roy, Jordan Silk