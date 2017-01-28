Tell us your tip: Who wins the WBBL and BBL finals?

 
The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , , ,

    1 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The big day is here – today we’ll find out the winners of this summer’s WBBL and BBL competitions, and as luck would have it, the same franchises are being represented in both matches.

    For both the male and female competitions it’s case of the Perth Scorchers hosting the Sydney Sixers at the WACA – sorry, #TheFurnace.

    In both competitions, it is the Scorchers who will go in as favourites – understandable, given they are on home soil.

    For either side though it will be a chance to do the double by winning both sides of the competition – coincidentally enough, the Sydney Thunder did exactly that last year.

    So what we want to know is – who are you tipping? Will it be a Scorchers double, a Sixers double, or something in between?

    Check out the key information for both matches below, and then let us know in the comments who you think will win, and why.

    alyssa-healy-sydney-sixers-cricket-wbbl

    WBBL Final – Scorchers vs Sixers

    Start time: 1:45pm (AEDT), 10:15am (local)
    Venue: WACA Ground, Perth, Western Australia
    Betting: Scorchers $1.83, Sixers $1.93
    Last meeting: January 9, Sixers won by 4 wickets

    Squads

    Perth Scorchers
    Suzie Bates (c), Megan Banting, Emma Biss, Nicole Bolton, Katherine Brunt, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Ebsary, Heather Graham, Katie-Jane Hartshorn, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Anya Shrubsole, Emily Smith, Elyse Villani.

    Sydney Sixers
    Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Rhiannon Dick, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Carly Leeson, Emily Leys, Sara McGlashan, Haylee Partridge, Angela Reakes, Lauren Smith, Lisa Sthalekar, Dane van Niekerk.

    jhye-richardson-perth-scorchers-big-bash-league-cricket-2017

    BBL Final – Scorchers vs Sixers

    Start time: 7:15pm (AEDT) – 4:15pm (local)
    Venue: W.A.C.A, Perth
    Betting: Scorchers $1.74, Sixers $2.08
    Last meeting: 27 December, Sixers won by 6 wickets at Sydney Cricket Ground

    Squads

    Perth Scorchers
    Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Ian Bell, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, James Muirhead, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Cameron Valente, Adam Voges, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

    Sydney Sixers
    Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Sam Billings, Jackson Bird, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Daniel Hughes, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Joe Mennie, Steve O’Keefe, Jason Roy, Jordan Silk

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for The Roar, get in touch.