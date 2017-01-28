Venus Williams vs Serena Williams: Australian Open women’s singles final live scores, blog

One of the most iconic rivalries in the history of tennis will be reignited when Venus Williams and Serena Williams go head to head in the women’s singles final at the 2017 Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:30pm AEDT.

Eight times these two sisters have met in grand slam finals, both of them having enjoyed immense success over the course of their professional careers.

Venus holds seven individual grand slam titles, Serena has 22 – just achingly behind the legendary Margaret Court’s record of 24.

They’ve also been a formidable doubles partnership over time, winning 14 grand slam titles that way. Safe to say, real estate in the family trophy case is a bit limited.

Early in their rivalry it was older sister Venus who looked the better of the two – she won five of their first seven professional meetings.

However, Serena has since overtaken her, and Venus’ own battles with injury and Sjögren’s syndrome haven’t helped. Serena leads the ledger 16-11 and has won six of their eight grand slam final meetings.

Both kept up strong form on their way to this final – Serena hasn’t dropped a set all tournament and has only been forced to a tiebreaker once.

Venus has played five tiebreakers throughout the tournament, dropping one to Coco Vandeweghe in her semi-final – that being the only set she has lost on the way to this meeting.

Prediction

For all the romance in this match, it does project as likely a pretty straightforward affair – Serena has been the stronger of the two for a while now and that doesn’t seem likely to change. Venus may push it to three sets, but a win would be an enormous upset.

Serena Williams in three sets.

