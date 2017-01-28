What’s in a name? Head belongs at the top of the order

Travis Head is no all-rounder, but the 23-year-old is showing signs he can grow into a quality ODI batsman for Australia.

Head made his name in domestic cricket as a freewheeling strokemaker but, for some reason, the Australian selectors seem intent on trying to mould him into a spin-bowling all-rounder.

At this early stage of his international career, Head should be offered the opportunity to focus his efforts on just one skill.

Since making his first-class debut for South Australia as an 18-year-old, Head has shaped as a potential batting star. After a slow start to his ODI career, Head has this summer blossomed as a batsman, justifying the selectors’ decision to stick with him and dump struggling veterans George Bailey and Aaron Finch.

Head was likely being offered generous slack because the selectors saw him as a future star in all three formats of the game. In the past, Australia have often used the ODI format to groom players for Test cricket.

If Australia’s Test squad for next month’s tour of India was announced today, rather than a fortnight ago, Head likely would be in it thanks to his fine ODI displays against Pakistan.

While he continues to underwhelm with the ball, as a part-time off-spinner, his batting has been increasingly impressive. Head played all eight matches against New Zealand and Pakistan this summer, churning out 416 runs at 59, with a sprightly strike rate of 97.

It must be said that Head has been thrown all over the ODI order by Australia, batting in five different positions – opener, four, five, six and seven – within the space of only 19 innings. So far he has been given just two chances at the top of the order, which is where he bats for South Australia in 50-over cricket.

First, he made a run-a-ball 39 against Pakistan in Brisbane, and the second time he cracked his first international ton, with 128 on Australia Day. Head patently enjoys opening the batting and looks much better suited to that position than the middle order.

Coming in at five or six, Head has two glaring weaknesses to his game. The first is his laboured play against spin. Pakistan fielded modest spin options against Australia – all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, and Shoaib Malik. None of them turn the ball significantly and are not close to being world-class.

Yet Head played that trio as if they were Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Anil Kumble in their pomp. Across the series, he scored at a dawdling strike rate of 61 against spin, compared to a blazing rate of 115 against pace.

Middle-order ODI batsmen often have to start their innings with at least one spinner in operation, and sometimes two when playing in Asia. This is a major reason Head is a far better option up top.

The second reason is that, unlike fellow spinning all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Head tends to take quite a while to get going. He prefers to get himself well set at the crease before accelerating. This is a luxury which cannot always be afforded in an ODI middle order.

By comparison, when facing the new ball, Head gets the double bonus of starting his innings against pace more often than not and having plenty of time to get settled before having to up the ante.

It will be interesting to see whether the selectors stick with Head at the top in the Chappell-Hadlee series starting on Monday.

The two men who have come into Australia’s squad to replace Warner and Usman Khawaja are both 50-over openers, in Finch and Shaun Marsh. The competition to partner Warner in the long-term is fierce, with Head another good option to fill that role.

In the middle order, not so much.