Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Last year’s champions Adelaide United will be desperate for a win against the visiting Wellington Phoenix as the two sides clash in this twilight fixture. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.
For the defending champions it seems all but pride is on the line for them in the 10 rounds that are left to play this season. They have just two wins and 10 points to their name and are eight points away from finals contention, however after last year it would be premature to rule them out completely.
Wellington continue to improve, and it looks like they will fight it out with the Wanderers and Jets for the final spot in the six.
Just goal difference separates these two sides as we head into the closing stages of the season.
This game will come down to whether the Reds can slow down Fijian flyer Roy Krishna, who leads the Phoenix in goals scored and assists this season.
However with the arrival of Shane Smeltz adding extra firepower in the front line, some of the pressure has been taken off of Krishna’s shoulders.
Adelaide United go into this game without a natural striker after ending Sergi Guardiola’s loan term short. Marcelo Carrusca is also out with injury.
Ryan Kitto, George Mells and Jesse Makarounas have all been promoted, and Nikola Mileusnic makes his return from injury.
For Wellington Marco Rossi misses this through suspension while Dylan Fox and Matthew Ridenton have travelled with the team.
If there is to be some positivity for United heading into this game it is their head-to-head record with Wellington. Adelaide have dominated the fixture, with 15 wins with Wellington just winning eight from 30 games played.
Prediction
This game could honestly go either way, but the Phoenix look like they have too much strike power for the Reds and I am tipping them to win comfortably.
Phoenix 2-0
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.
6:00pm
Brent Ford said | 6:00pm | ! Report
’45+4
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Garuccio with a shot but it is easily saved, still a few moments to get it even before the break. Now Barbarouses has a chance, but Smeltz and Krishna aren’t there in support, an amazing chance is bombed!
5:57pm
Brent Ford said | 5:57pm | ! Report
’45+2
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Krishna carelessly gives it away, Henrique looks inside, his pass doesn’t connect and the Phoenix survive for now, but now McGree is fouled in midfield and the Reds can reload.
5:55pm
Brent Ford said | 5:55pm | ! Report
’45
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Nervous moments, Henrique with a shot is blocked, McGree has his shot blocked and the third shot is also deflected but goes out for a corner, the Nix are showing some steely resolve here in defence, getting numbers behind the ball.
Five minutes of added time!
5:52pm
Brent Ford said | 5:52pm | ! Report
‘342
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Free kick is over the wall from Bonevacia and doesn’t worry Galekovic.
5:52pm
Brent Ford said | 5:52pm | ! Report
’40
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Adelaide 67% of possession. Eight shots to two and now Bonavacia is fouled on the edge of the box.
5:49pm
Brent Ford said | 5:49pm | ! Report
’38
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Looked tight on the pass from Barbarouses, but it’s counted, here they come again but La Rocca is there to save the day. How deflating for the Reds though, they were dominating this game and just a few lapses have badly let them down.
5:48pm
Stevo said | 5:48pm | ! Report
Krishna!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! One of my favourite players in the HAL.
5:48pm
Brent Ford said | 5:48pm | ! Report
’37
REDS 1 vs NIX 2
Another corner for the Reds, it just feels like they are getting closer to as a goal, but as I say that Wellington counter and Krishna slides one past Galekovic!