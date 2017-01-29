Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Last year’s champions Adelaide United will be desperate for a win against the visiting Wellington Phoenix as the two sides clash in this twilight fixture. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.

For the defending champions it seems all but pride is on the line for them in the 10 rounds that are left to play this season. They have just two wins and 10 points to their name and are eight points away from finals contention, however after last year it would be premature to rule them out completely.

Wellington continue to improve, and it looks like they will fight it out with the Wanderers and Jets for the final spot in the six.

Just goal difference separates these two sides as we head into the closing stages of the season.

This game will come down to whether the Reds can slow down Fijian flyer Roy Krishna, who leads the Phoenix in goals scored and assists this season.

However with the arrival of Shane Smeltz adding extra firepower in the front line, some of the pressure has been taken off of Krishna’s shoulders.

Adelaide United go into this game without a natural striker after ending Sergi Guardiola’s loan term short. Marcelo Carrusca is also out with injury.

Ryan Kitto, George Mells and Jesse Makarounas have all been promoted, and Nikola Mileusnic makes his return from injury.

For Wellington Marco Rossi misses this through suspension while Dylan Fox and Matthew Ridenton have travelled with the team.

If there is to be some positivity for United heading into this game it is their head-to-head record with Wellington. Adelaide have dominated the fixture, with 15 wins with Wellington just winning eight from 30 games played.

Prediction

This game could honestly go either way, but the Phoenix look like they have too much strike power for the Reds and I am tipping them to win comfortably.

Phoenix 2-0

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.