All Blacks Sevens lose to Fiji in quarters

Ridiculous 80-metre solo try lights up the internet

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

New Zealand’s three-year reign as Wellington Sevens champions is over after losing 26-10 to Olympic gold medallists Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Fiji were too clinical for the hosts, who had plenty of attacking chances but paid the price for six handling errors on Sunday.

Winger Joeli Lutumailagi set the tone for Fiji, twice shrugging off opposite Sione Molia to score long-range tries.

Jerry Tuwai also crossed before halftime and Jasa Veremalua made it safe soon after the break.

Former skipper DJ Forbes and veteran Tim Mikkelson scored New Zealand’s tries at the end of each half.

Fiji’s semi-final opponents will be Scotland who upset England 14-12.

The English, like New Zealand, had gone unbeaten through pool play.

The other semi-final throws together unbeaten sides South Africa and Canada.

The series-leading Blitzboks continued to look ominous, crushing France 45-0.

Winger Seabelo Senatla bagged a double as his team took their for and against to 137-12 for the weekend.

Canada continued to upset more favoured teams, seeing off Argentina 17-12.

Australia pipped Samoa 17-14 in the second-tier Challenge half of the tournament and will face Wales next.

Kenya and the United States will meet in the other semi-final.

Australia’s campaign in the main draw was over on Saturday when they failed to reach the quarter-finals for their second successive rugby sevens tournament after losing to Fiji and South Africa.