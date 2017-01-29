Carl Frampton vs Leo Santa Cruz: Boxing live blog, round-by-round updates

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz will battle out a rematch of last year's Fight of the Year in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)

This Sunday, January 28th, join The Roar live at ringside from the MGM Grand Garden Arena as Carl Frampton 23(14)-0 defends his WBA super world featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz 32(18)-1–1 in the rematch of their 2016 fight of the year.

Having won the belt from Leo last year and dominating that fight in the early rounds, Carl Frampton is generally considered the favourite to take this fight too.

But don’t be misled, Santa Cruz was turning the tide at the back end of the first fight – he may have more tricks up his sleeve for this weekend.

Although the result is impossible to pick, consensus is that it will be all fireworks! Interesting to note, Frampton has already started discussing his next fight or two while Santa Cruz has stated this is a win or retire fight for himself.

The co-main event for the evening is set to be an exciting exchange between Dejan Zlaticanin 22(15)-0 and Mikey Garcia 35(29)-0.

Zlaticanin, hailing from Montenegro is no doubt a beast. He won the belt in June of 2016 and is known for being very unpredictable. Dejan has power and just enough movement that if you aren’t on your game, he’s going to tag you, and when Zlaticanin tags you there is a good chance you are in for a short trip to the mat.

Mikey Garcia, heralded as one of the future stars of the sport, came back from a two-year hiatus in 2016. For his second fight back, he’s taking on a fighter most others wouldn’t. He took some shots in his return that wouldn’t have landed before his hiatus and can’t afford to do that against Dejan.

Looking at the fighters face-to-face, Mikey clearly has the size advantage, and he has noted intentions to move up in weight after this fight. Expect Mikey to show that he might be using a different game plan, but he’s still a high-potential boxer.

It’s a big start to a big year for boxing! There is every chance this could end up a contender for Fight of the Year again. Make sure you tune in Sunday for all the action, live here at The Roar.