Federer’s finest hour: Roger rallies to record 18th grand slam title

Roger Federer has pulled off a fairytale, winning his 18th grand slam and fifth Australian Open, taking out an epic final in five sets over Rafael Nadal after coming back from a break down late in the match.

The first four sets of the match saw more momentum changes than any final at any grand slam in recent memory as it went back and forth, Federer taking part in his 100th Australian Open match.

The Australian Open itself has been crazy, but the final had all the drama the last fortnight has possessed and then some.

Federer came blazing out of the gates in what was a very short first set, taking just 35 minutes for ten games.

There were a number of love-service holds before Federer got the first break of the match and didn’t look back, serving out the first set 6-4.

It didn’t take Nadal long to hit back though, as he got the break in the second set and ran away with it, taking it 6-3.

The momentum swings of the match heightened the drama as both men overcame some early nerves to put on a fantastic display.

Some would say it was vintage from two of the oldest champions still on tour, with Nadal playing some incredible defence, mixed in with offence while Federer varied his offence, trying just about everything and throwing down 20 aces throughout the match.

It was clear the importance of the third set, but Nadal simply didn’t rise to the occasion as he was broken twice. Despite almost breaking back straight away after the first, he was broken again and Federer took the third set 6-1.

It was a dominant effort, and the momentum Federer had at that point could have been described as a runaway freight train.

Nadal again managed to turn it around though, breaking during a tense fourth set to again take it 6-3 and force the match into a fifth, Federer squandering a few opportunities to get the break.

Federer squandering opportunities didn’t cease in the fifth, as he was broken in the first game of the final set.

The fifth stayed on serve for the next four games, despite Federer having a mountain of pressure on Nadal at points, before finally getting the break after a number of opportunities.

Federer would then close out his service games in dominating fashion, at one point having nine straight points to his name.

Despite the fight of Nadal, it simply wasn’t enough as Federer broke serve again with some amazing shot making.

Federer then had the opportunity to serve for the match, but it wasn’t over as Federer’s first serve failed him and Nadal went up 0-30.

An ace brought him back to 15-30, but he was quickly back to 15-40, facing two break points before an ace and absolutely cracking forehand brought it to deuce.

On Championship point though, it was Federer who cracked, serving a double fault. Federer then served another ace, before hitting a big serve and cracking forehand to take the Australian Open.

In the end, it was Federer’s night in the dream Australian Open final, emotion overcoming the 18-time grand slam winner at the end of the match.

Match Statistics

Match Duration: 3 hours and 37 minutes

Aces: Federer (20), Nadal (4)

Double faults: Federer (3), Nadal (3)

First serves in: Federer (85/138), Nadal (110/151)

Points won on first serve: Federer (65/85), Nadal (69/110)

Points won on second serve: Federer (26/53), Nadal (23/41)

Net points won: Federer (29/40), Nadal (10/12)

Break points won: Federer (6/20), Nadal (4/17)

Winners: Federer (73), Nadal (55)

Unforced errors: Federer (57), Nadal (28)

Total points won: Federer (150), Nadal (139)

Roger Federer 6 3 6 3 6

Rafael Nadal 4 6 1 6 3