Should the A-League expand to 24 teams?

You hear different numbers for how many teams the A-League should expand to, but a number you don’t hear often is 24.

The usual numbers that come up are 16, 18 and 20.

These are all understandable but a 24 team A-League played over ten months like the English Football League Championship could have a few advantages.

One advantage is that you don’t have to choose between major cities and regions, you can have both.

These are the ten regional locations which I think should have teams.

Gold Coast

Tasmania

Canberra

Sunshine Coast

Wollongong

Geelong

Townsville

Cairns

Darwin

Mid north coast

The Gold Coast, Canberra, Wollongong and Townsville already have stadiums while Sunshine Coast and Darwin will soon have stadiums on the way.

There’s interest in building a rectangular stadium in Cairns although the money hasn’t been forthcoming yet. But I can’t see Cairns wanting to be left out of the most national league of any code so I’m sure that will focus people’s minds.

Geelong would have to build a new stadium if they want a team since a ten month season would overlap with both the AFL and the BBL so they wouldn’t be able to use Kardinia Park.

This also applies to Tasmania with York Park and Bellerive.

The Mid North Coast has a population the size of the Newcastle and will soon be the size of Canberra which both have NPL competitions. The Mid North Coast should have their own and they should also have a team in the A-League as well.

A stadium like Skoda Xanthi Arena or Dolphin Oval might work well both for Port Macquarie and for Coffs Harbour.

Adding ten regional teams to the current ten brings the total to 20 which leaves four places for teams in the major cities or five if you drop Wellington.

This helps narrow down the options to choose from.

The new major city locations that I would pick would be:

Campbelltown

Manly

Ipswich

Dandenong

Sutherland (drop Wellington)

Campbelltown and Manly each have stadiums while Ipswich and Dandenong would need to build them but have committed to do so if their bids are successful.

Sutherland could use Shark Park but it might need a knockdown rebuild.

As for Adelaide and Perth I don’t think that they need second teams. It would be better if they were both one horse towns with just one large team.

What would really help is if they built new large stadiums that were easy to get to.

The 46-54,000 capacity Borussia Park which was built in 2004 for 85 million euros would be a good choice for a design.

Adding Campbelltown, Manly, Ipswich, Dandenong and Sutherland brings the total number of A-League teams to 24 and would create more derbies while also being inclusive of the regions as well.

So the full list of teams would be:

Sydney

Western Sydney

Campbelltown

Manly

Sutherland

Central Coast

Newcastle

Wollongong

Canberra

Mid North Coast

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne City

Dandenong

Geelong

Brisbane

Ipswich

Sunshine Coast

Gold Coast

Townsville

Cairns

Perth

Adelaide

Tasmania

Darwin

Having all the teams in the same league would make promotion and relegation unnecessary, which would be important for the smaller teams who could be hit hard if they are relegated.

Increasing the number of teams to 24 would create a 46-round season which is 19 more than the ten team 27-round season at present.

Adding 19 more rounds to the season will increase revenue for teams and to regional teams in particular which could help make them financially viable.

The 19 extra matches will also increase the experience of players and improve quality across the board by pitting weaker teams against stronger ones they otherwise wouldn’t meet in a second division.

If there’s a gap between the better resourced teams in the major cities and those in the regions then maybe there could be a Regional Premier’s Cup for the highest placed regional team.

This would give the regional teams something to aim for and create a competition within the competition.

One of the biggest gaps though would be scouting networks.

Maybe FFA could have its own scouting network to find players for the whole of the A-League so that teams don’t have to spend so much money doing all the work themselves.

A 24 team league might have problems of its own but it does offer advantages as well, like avoiding promotion and relegation between separate divisions or needing messy conference systems.

Having 24 teams playing 46 rounds in a season also creates much more content for broadcasters which will increase the value of the league.

There would be 552 games in fact compared to only 135 at present.

It’s a format that’s been overlooked but maybe it could work well if it’s thought through carefully.