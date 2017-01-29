Matt Wade’s captaincy: The most appropriate last resort

Much like an edge, Matthew Wade has never held high office.

But with David Warner rested and Steve Smith gone for scans/beers, he has been momentously crowned as the most appropriate last resort for the Australian ODI captaincy.

Congratulations must go the Victorian gloveman for a stunning rise which has been nothing short of injury-forced.

Wade will be inaugurated as Australia’s 24th ODI skipper at Monday’s specially-convened ceremonial match in Auckland, an event also to be attended by other last resorts such as Aaron Finch and Sam Heazlett.

The coronation of a new national skipper is always a memorable occasion for the diehard Aussie public, and Wade’s is sure to be forever celebrated right up until his first unforced error.

However, despite fairly Bradbury-ing his way to temporary boss responsibilities, the wicketkeeper continues to polarise.

Even after Wade’s meritorious justification as Australia’s best available leader, a miniscule section of society outside of selectors and family continue to find reason to berate his existence.

No matter his gritty efforts, many tend to look past the positives and highlight the tiniest of misgivings like his poor performances or proximity to stump microphones.

Without a ball being bowled, Wade’s critics have been vocal in opposition of his appointment, somehow finding the breath to decry the decision despite hyperventilating from a summer of vociferously slamming his stuff-ups.

While the majority concede his captaincy is an unfortunate necessity, some anti-Wade extremists are even calling on authorities to reverse their decision and enlist an interim pot plant while investigations for voter fraud are undertaken.

But ever the professional, Wade is sure to continue doing the talking via quantifiable data.

Not only has the 29 year old fought doggedly for his position as understudy to the Assistant of the Vice-2IC, he’s also clocked the national selection panel’s alternative facts criterion with irresistible statistics in leadership, energy and presence.

But in light of Wade’s compelling numbers, we must also be wary not to discount the role played by the NSP in the captaincy decision.

They must be congratulated for shrewdly pinpointing the right man for the job from a gigantic pool of choices.

After a maligned summer for the selectors, this shows they can choose correctly provided there is only one plausible option.

While Wade himself has sledged hard to achieve captaincy status, he would be first to admit it was only attainable with the chaotic circumstances created by their gradual mental decay.