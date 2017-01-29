New Zealand vs Australia 1st ODI key information: Start time, venue, date, squads, TV, streaming

New Zealand will be looking to reverse their fortunes from earlier in the summer when they host Australia in a three-match ODI series. The first game is at Eden Park in Auckland and starts at 9am AEDT, 11am local on Monday, January 30.

New Zealand will be looking to extract revenge for their thumping on Australian soil at the back end of 2016. This being the return series, and back in New Zealand, Kane Williamson and his men will be confident about getting the job done.

Broadcast and streaming options

With the cricket moving away from Australian shores, and not being an Ashes Series, it will be exclusively available on Fox Sports, for which you will need Foxtel to watch on TV.

While the whole home summer was available through the cricket.com.au live pass, the coverage now moves exclusively to Fox Sports which means the only way to live stream the match online will be through Foxtel Go which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

The TV broadcast will commence at 8:30am (AEDT) on channel 502 for this match – and the third one (the second one is a day-night affair), and end at the conclusion of the match or around 5pm (AEDT).

If you are in New Zealand, then the broadcast will be the same Sky Sports NZ feed, however beginning at 10am (local) and finishing after a little more post-game wrapup.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Australia

Steven Smith (c), Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (local) Finish (local) 1st Innings 9:00 AM 12:30 PM 11:00 AM 2:30 PM Break 12:30 PM 1:15 PM 2:30 PM 3:15 PM 2nd Innings 1:15 PM 4:45 PM 3:15 PM 6:45 PM

Remaining series fixtures

Match 2: – Thursday, February 2 at McLean Park, Napier (12pm AEDT)

Match 3: – Sunday, February 5 at Seddon Park, Hamilton (9am AEDT)