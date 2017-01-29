Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal start time: Australian Open men’s singles final time, venue, date, key information

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet to contest the 2017 Australian Open men’s singles final at 7:30pm AEDT on Sunday 29 January 2017.

Broadcast and streaming options

Channel 7 have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in Australia across all platforms, which means that is the only way to watch the match.

Channel 7’s broadcast is due to begin at 7pm AEDT.

If you are looking for an online stream or mobile stream, then Seven have you covered with both options. If you are looking to watch off a PC or laptop, then you will need to access the 7Tennis website, and follow the prompts.

However, if you are watching from a mobile device then simply download the 7Tennis App for either Apple or Android and again, follow the prompts to select the match you want to watch – in this case, the men’s final on either 7, or the Rod Laver Arena option.

Key Game Information Start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Court: Rod Laver Arena

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria

TV: Live, Network Seven

Online: 7tennis.com

Mobile: 7 Tennis App

Betting: Roger Federer $2.05, Rafael Nadal $1.80

Overall record: Roger Federer 11, Rafael Nadal 23

In grand slam finals: Roger Federer 2, Rafael Nadal 6

Last meeting: 2015 Swiss Indoors – Roger Federer defeat Rafael Nadal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Roger Federer’s road to the final

1st round: defeated Jurgen Melzer (AUT) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

2nd round: defeated Noah Rubin (USA) 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

3rd round: defeated Tomas Berdych (CZE) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

4th round: defeated Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Quarter-finals: defeated Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-1, 7-5, 6-2

Semi-finals: defeated [4] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3

Rafael Nadal’s road to the final

1st round: defeated Florian Mayer (GER) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

2nd round: defeated Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

3rd round: defeated Alexander Zverev (GER) 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2

4th round: defeated Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Quarter-finals: defeated [3] Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4

Semi-finals: defeated [15] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog and highlights throughout the match.